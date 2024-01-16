Howard Webb Claims Liverpool Should Have Been Awarded Penalty in Arsenal Match

Howard Webb, the head of Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), has made a controversial claim about a key moment in the English Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal last month. Webb believes that Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty due to a handball by Arsenal's Martin Odegaard. The incident occurred during a game that ended in a 1-1 draw on December 23 at Anfield.

Odegaard's Handball Incident: A Controversial Moment

During the first half of the match, Odegaard appeared to push the ball away from Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Match officials, including referee Chris Kavanagh and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), David Coote, initially judged that Odegaard had accidentally fallen onto the ball. However, Webb disagreed with this assessment on the TV show 'Match Officials: Mic'd Up.'

Webb's Take on the Incident

Webb asserted that Odegaard's action of pulling his arm back towards his body to make himself smaller gave the Arsenal midfielder a clear advantage. He criticized the VAR decision not to award a penalty, stating that it did not reach the 'right outcome.'

Wrong Decision Admitted

The incident proved to be a significant point of discussion, with the PGMOL later explaining why the penalty was not given. They stated that Odegaard's arm was moving towards his body and not the ball as he went down. However, Webb and the Premier League’s Independent Key Match Incidents Panel disagreed with this verdict. The panel, with a majority 4-1 vote, also believed that a penalty should have been awarded to Liverpool, thus admitting that the wrong decision had initially been made.