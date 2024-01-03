en English
Sports

Howard University’s Da’Metrius Weatherspoon Eyes Potential Transfer to Syracuse

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:40 am EST
Howard University’s Da’Metrius Weatherspoon Eyes Potential Transfer to Syracuse

In a noteworthy development on the college football front, Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, an outstanding offensive tackle hailing from Howard University, has marked his calendar for an official visit to Syracuse University. This potential transfer signifies a significant move in the collegiate football landscape.

Da’Metrius Weatherspoon: A Rising Star

Weatherspoon, a commanding presence on the field with a stature of 6-foot-7 and a weight of 335 pounds, has made his mark in the recent season. His performance at right tackle has been nothing short of exceptional, with just two sacks and eight quarterback hurries permitted across 764 snaps. This exceptional performance has not only earned him the respect of his peers and coaches but also secured him a spot on the HBCU First Team All-American.

Syracuse University’s Offensive Line: A Struggle for Stability

The Syracuse University’s football team has had its share of challenges, particularly with the offensive line. Experienced players like David Wohlabaugh Jr., Enrique Cruz, and Mark Petry have returned, yet the team has grappled with consistency at the tackle positions. Wohlabaugh showed promise before being sidelined with a season-ending injury, whereas Cruz and Petry have had mixed performances.

The Potential Impact of Weatherspoon’s Transfer

Weatherspoon’s potential addition to Syracuse’s roster could be the much-needed push for the team. His proven track record and strong performance could bolster the offensive line, which has struggled in the past season. In an attempt to fortify the line-up, the team has already added Joshua Miller, a transfer from Georgia, to compete for an interior line spot. This underscores Syracuse’s commitment to strengthening their offensive line for the upcoming seasons.

While Weatherspoon has also received offers from Pittsburgh and Charlotte, his visit to Syracuse could potentially mark a new chapter in his collegiate football career and a turning point for Syracuse University’s football team. Only time will tell how this potential transfer will pan out, and the world of college football eagerly awaits the outcome.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

