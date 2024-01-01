en English
Bermuda

Howard University’s All-Black Swim Team Trains in Bermuda, Eyes Olympic Glory

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:42 am EST
Howard University’s All-Black Swim Team Trains in Bermuda, Eyes Olympic Glory

Howard University’s swimming and diving team, notable for being the only all-Black collegiate team in the United States, has embarked on a pivotal journey to Bermuda.

The team is utilizing the National Sports Centre’s aquatics and fitness facility for an intensive training camp, scheduled to continue until January 6th. Despite an initial hiccup due to a flight delay, the team, comprising 47 swimmers, nine coaches, and an adept support staff, is prepared to make the most of their stay.

Return to Bermuda and Community Engagement

Head coach Nicholas Askew expressed the team’s enthusiasm about returning to Bermuda, a trip reminiscent of their 2019 visit. The Howard team is not limiting their Bermuda tour to rigorous training sessions; they are actively engaging with local schools, promoting water safety.

The team is also reconnecting with Howard alumni residing in Bermuda, strengthening the bond of their expansive community.

Preparation for Upcoming Competitions

The training camp in the island’s outdoor aquatic center holds significant importance for the team.

They are not only preparing to defend their Northeast Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving title but also gearing up for the national competition in Florida and the conference championships in Geneva, Ohio. The Bermuda camp serves as an essential preparatory ground, especially for those eyeing the Paris Olympics.

Howard Swimmers Eyeing Olympic Glory

Three Howard team members – Mark Anthony Thompson, Luke Kennedy Thompson, and Zaylie Elizabeth Thompson – are hopeful for an Olympic stint representing the Bahamas. Zaylie, a skilled freestyle and individual medley swimmer, currently holds the second-best ranking in her country.

Mark Anthony, the team captain and a proficient breaststroke swimmer, perceives the Bermuda camp as instrumental for his Olympic dreams. Long course swimmer Luke Kennedy, known for breaking two national records at the 2022 World Swimming Short Course Championships in Melbourne, aims to enhance his speed and Olympic prospects during the camp.

In a noteworthy aside, the Howard University Swimming & Diving team recently partnered with Warner Brothers Pictures to promote the new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie. This unique event, featuring an open practice/day party, has brought national attention to the team, further highlighting their spirit and ambition.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

