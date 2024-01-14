en English
Sports

Howard University Triumphs Over UMES in College Basketball Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Howard University Triumphs Over UMES in College Basketball Showdown

In a high-stakes college basketball clash, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) squared off against Howard University. Despite a spirited performance, UMES couldn’t overcome Howard’s stronger play, culminating in a 72-61 victory for the latter.

Team Performance and Key Players

UMES entered the game with a 4-11 record, while Howard sported a 7-11 record. UMES’s Troy Hupstead led his team’s scoring with an impressive 19 points, with Mack and A. Wilson chipping in with 9 points each. From the three-point line, UMES made 10 successful attempts out of 25, with A. Wilson and Mack each netting three 3-pointers.

On the other hand, Howard University displayed a strong offense with Dockery and Harris leading the charge. Dockery added 17 points to the scoreboard, while Harris outperformed with a game-high of 20 points. Howard also outshone UMES in shooting, hitting 24 out of 52 field goals and sinking 8 out of 24 three-pointers.

The Halftime Story

At halftime, the scoreboard showed a close contest, with Howard maintaining a slim lead of 31-29. However, the second half saw Howard University widen the gap, outrebounding UMES with a total of 34 rebounds to UMES’s 28. Okojie from Howard dominated the boards, leading with 10 rebounds. In addition, Towns from Howard distributed the ball effectively, contributing the most assists in the game with a total of 5.

Conclusion of the Match

The match witnessed a tough competition, concluding with two players, Yaw from UMES and Campbell from Howard, fouling out. Despite the intense competition, the venue was not filled to its capacity of 2,700, with only 1,200 spectators witnessing the thrilling encounter. Ultimately, Howard University maintained their dominance over UMES, securing their 8th win out of the last 10 games against them.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

