Howard Bison Clinches Historic Back-to-Back NCAA Tournament Berths, Defeats Delaware State

For the first time, the Howard Bison men's basketball team will grace the NCAA tournament in consecutive seasons, a milestone achievement following their victory over Delaware State, 70-67, in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) tournament in Norfolk. This victory not only marks a significant achievement in the Bison's sports history but also showcases the resilience and skill of the team and its coach, Kenny Blakeney.

Historic Victory in Norfolk

Securing their second consecutive conference title, the Bison, under the guidance of Coach Kenny Blakeney, showcased a blend of strategy, skill, and team spirit. Seniors Seth Towns and Jordan Hairston led the charge, contributing significantly to the team's victory with a combined 28 points. The Bison's accuracy from the three-point range, standing at 47 percent in the first half, laid the groundwork for their success. Despite a tight game that saw fluctuations in the lead, key free throws in the final moments by Bryce Harris ensured Howard's triumph over Delaware State.

Road to the Tournament

Howard's journey to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances speaks volumes of the team's determination and adaptability. Despite a season riddled with injuries, leading to a staggering 79 missed games among players, the Bison's resilience shone through. Their ability to maintain focus and performance, especially during the crucial moments of the MEAC tournament, underlines the depth of talent and the strategic acumen within the team. This victory is a testament to Howard's enduring spirit and a beacon of hope for a commendable performance in the NCAA tournament.

Implications and Reflections

This historic achievement not only elevates the status of Howard University in the realm of college basketball but also brings into focus the remarkable leadership of Coach Kenny Blakeney. Reflecting on the victory, Blakeney emphasized the significance of this achievement in the broader context of Howard's legacy. The Bison's successful campaign in the MEAC tournament and their upcoming participation in the NCAA tournament underscore the potential for Howard to further cement its status as a formidable force in college basketball. As the Bison prepare for their next challenge, the spirit of achievement and the drive for excellence continue to propel them forward.