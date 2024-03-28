Houston's Historic 5th Straight Sweet 16, Faces Duke in Epic NCAA 2024 Clash

DALLAS, AP - Houston is home in the Lone Star State playing as a No. 1 seed in the South Region and in the Sweet 16 for the fifth NCAA Tournament in a row. With All-America point guard Jamal Shead, big man J'Wan Roberts, and coach Kelvin Sampson, the Cougars are in the midst of their best March Madness run since the Phi Slama Jama era four decades ago. They were Big 12 regular season champions this season after moving into that power conference, top 10 in the AP poll throughout, and No. 1 for three weeks.

The Cougars (32-4) play blueblood Duke (26-8) on Friday night at the home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, about 250 miles from the Houston campus. Another Atlantic Coast Conference team, No. 11 seed North Carolina State (24-14), takes on second-seeded Marquette (27-9) and former Texas coach Shaka Smart, in the first Dallas game. Duke was just getting started with coach Mike Krzyzewski and wasn't in the NCAA field when Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler took the Cougars to the first of those consecutive Final Fours in 1982.

This Houston group has been together not just this year. "It's been a few years in the making," Scheyer said. "You're playing a team that expects to win. Coach Sampson, the job that he's done, the staff, the program they've developed that edge and that belief. That's something that I've known no other way since I've been a player at Duke. It's no different since I have been an assistant coach here, the head coach. We expect to win." Houston's 125 wins with Shead and Roberts are the most in a four-year span in school history.

The Blue Devils lost their regular season finale at home to North Carolina, costing them a share of the ACC regular season title. Then they dropped their conference tourney opener to N.C. State, which won the third of five games in as many days just to get into the 68-team March Madness field. "We knew how good we are, but with the two losses, we didn’t get a win for like two weeks. It can kind of get a little unconfident," Duke guard Jeremy Roach said. Houston's latest victory was 100-95 in overtime against Texas A&M, in which they survived Shead and three other starters fouling out while Roberts finished with four fouls.