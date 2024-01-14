en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Houston Triumphs Over Cleveland in NFL Wild-Card Playoff

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
Houston Triumphs Over Cleveland in NFL Wild-Card Playoff

In an electrifying display of football prowess, the Houston team clinched a decisive 45-14 victory over Cleveland in the NFL wild-card playoff game. The game was a showcase of resilience and strategy, as Houston quickly responded to Cleveland’s early lead, maintaining their dominance throughout the match.

Stroud’s Stellar Performance

The spotlight was undoubtedly on Houston’s quarterback C.J. Stroud, who exhibited an exceptional performance, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns. His precision and skill were instrumental in Houston’s victorious performance, particularly in the first half where he recorded a record-setting 236 yards and three touchdowns.

Houston’s Defensive Mastery

Equally noteworthy was Houston’s formidable defense. Linebacker Christian Harris stood out with eight tackles, a sack, and an interception return for a touchdown. Rookie edge defender Will Anderson Jr. also demonstrated his mettle, recording a sack and five hurries, contributing to the team’s overall defensive triumph.

Third Quarter Turnaround

The third quarter proved to be pivotal, with Cleveland’s QB Joe Flacco throwing two costly interceptions, both of which resulted in touchdowns for Houston. This marked a significant turning point in the game, sealing the Texans’ victory. The fourth quarter saw Houston’s Devin Singletary sealing the deal with a touchdown run.

Statistical Overview

The game concluded with Houston outgaining Cleveland 356-324 in total net yards. Stroud completed 16 out of 21 passes without any interceptions, while Flacco completed 34 out of 46 passes but with 2 interceptions. The leading receiver for Houston was N.Collins with 96 yards, while Njoku led for Cleveland with 93 yards. With this victory, Houston advances to the divisional round, while Cleveland’s season comes to an end.

0
Football Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
2 mins ago
El Clasico Showdown: Real Madrid and Barcelona Set for Super Cup Final Clash
An El Clasico face-off awaits football fanatics as Real Madrid and Barcelona gear up for the 2023-24 Super Cup final, set to be held in Riyadh. This high-stakes encounter marks the second consecutive Super Cup final clash between these Spanish titans, reviving memories of Barcelona’s triumphant 3-1 victory in the previous edition. Revisiting the Past
El Clasico Showdown: Real Madrid and Barcelona Set for Super Cup Final Clash
Club Over Country: The Unfolding Debate in English Football Fandom
30 mins ago
Club Over Country: The Unfolding Debate in English Football Fandom
Football Titans Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Depart, Marking End of An Era
34 mins ago
Football Titans Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Depart, Marking End of An Era
Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, A Clash of Titans
3 mins ago
Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, A Clash of Titans
Final Act of 'Dear England': A Successful Exploration of National Identity and Football
11 mins ago
Final Act of 'Dear England': A Successful Exploration of National Identity and Football
Michigan Football Celebrates National Championship Amidst Uncertain Future for Harbaugh
18 mins ago
Michigan Football Celebrates National Championship Amidst Uncertain Future for Harbaugh
Latest Headlines
World News
Steve Gander: From Mayor to Minnesota House Hopeful
7 seconds
Steve Gander: From Mayor to Minnesota House Hopeful
Venezuela to Rally in Support of President Maduro on National Teacher's Day
19 seconds
Venezuela to Rally in Support of President Maduro on National Teacher's Day
Gonzaga Women's Basketball Team Triumphs Over San Diego
24 seconds
Gonzaga Women's Basketball Team Triumphs Over San Diego
El Clasico Showdown: Real Madrid and Barcelona Set for Super Cup Final Clash
2 mins
El Clasico Showdown: Real Madrid and Barcelona Set for Super Cup Final Clash
Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, A Clash of Titans
3 mins
Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, A Clash of Titans
Big Ten Battles: Mixed Fortunes for Wisconsin's Women's Basketball Team
4 mins
Big Ten Battles: Mixed Fortunes for Wisconsin's Women's Basketball Team
Life in Space: A Discussion on Ethical Dimensions and Health Challenges
4 mins
Life in Space: A Discussion on Ethical Dimensions and Health Challenges
High School Hockey: Dominant Victories and Tight Contests in Latest Matches
4 mins
High School Hockey: Dominant Victories and Tight Contests in Latest Matches
Winter Weather Throws Off 2024 Iowa Caucus Campaigns
4 mins
Winter Weather Throws Off 2024 Iowa Caucus Campaigns
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app