Houston to Host Seven Matches in 2026 Men's FIFA World Cup

In a landmark decision, Houston has been chosen as one of the host cities for the 2026 Men's FIFA World Cup, underlining the city's growing prominence in the global soccer arena. Houston will have the privilege of hosting seven matches, including five group stage matches and two knockout round games at the NRG Stadium.

Unfolding the Soccer Spectacle in Houston

The soccer spectacle in Houston is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, June 14, with a group stage match taking place every three days. The city will also host a game in the Round of 32 on June 29 and a Round of 16 match on July 4, making it a significant participant in the tournament's high-stakes knockout phase.

No Home Advantage in Houston

Interestingly, it has been confirmed that neither the U.S. Men's National Team nor Mexico will play any of their group stage matches in Houston. This leaves the city's avid soccer fans in suspense, keen to see which international teams they will have the chance to cheer on in the group stage.

Later Rounds Outside Houston

While Houston is set to host a slew of early and mid-tournament matches, the city will not be hosting any of the later rounds such as the quarterfinals, semifinals, or the final match of the World Cup. The pinnacle of the tournament, the final match, will be held at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey. As for Dallas, which was previously rumored to host the final, it will instead be the stage for a thrilling semifinal match.

Global Spotlight on Houston

This announcement brings much excitement to the city, with Houston Mayor John Whitmire expressing enthusiasm about the opportunity to showcase Houston's culture, hospitality, and infrastructure on a global stage. As the world turns its eyes to Houston during the World Cup, the city hopes to make a strong impression and further establish itself as a premier destination for major international sports events.