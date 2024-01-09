Houston Texans Tackle Run Defense Challenges and Browns’ Offensive Threats

In the world of professional football, few teams have been as consistently competitive as the Houston Texans. However, recent games have exposed a weakness in their armor. The Texans, despite holding the AFC South title, are currently grappling with a significant issue in their run defense. The most glaring illustration of this issue was their recent encounter with the Indianapolis Colts.

Struggling with Run Defense

In that game, the Texans’ defense allowed a season-high 227 rushing yards. The Colts’ Jonathan Taylor alone rushed for 188 yards, marking the first time this season a running back has surpassed 100 yards against the Texans. This slump was not just a one-off, but a sign of a troubling trend. The team’s run defense, which has been a strong point until this recent slump, needs to improve, according to Texans’ coach DeMeco Ryans.

The Challenge of the Browns

Further adding to their challenges, the Texans now face a formidable opponent in the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have managed to continuously move the chains through their ground game, even in the absence of All-Pro Nick Chubb. Ryans acknowledged the strength of the Browns’ offensive line and running unit, emphasizing the need for improvement in Houston’s run defense.

The Threat of Amari Cooper

However, it is not just the Browns’ ground game that poses a threat to the Texans. Their passing attack, led by Joe Flacco, has also been effective. In the Browns’ last game against the Texans, Flacco connected with Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper, who set a franchise record with 265 receiving yards. Ryans praised Cooper’s performance but was quick to stress the need for better coverage to limit the Browns’ red-zone scoring opportunities.

Resilience in the Secondary

Despite these challenges, there is a silver lining. Houston’s secondary showed resilience in their last outing against the Colts, holding them to 141 passing yards and no touchdowns. With effective pressure on the quarterback and solid communication in the secondary, Ryans believes that the Texans can improve their performance, even in the face of such a formidable opponent in the Browns.