en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Houston Texans Stage Remarkable Comeback with First Playoff Win Since 2019

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Houston Texans Stage Remarkable Comeback with First Playoff Win Since 2019

In a momentous display of sporting prowess, the Houston Texans secured their first playoff triumph since 2019, crushing the Cleveland Browns 45-14. The resounding victory testifies to a remarkable comeback for the Texans, who, over the past few years, struggled with a dismal 11-38-1 record and endured frequent leadership changes, including four head coaches, seven quarterbacks, and two general managers.

Triumph Over Turmoil

The period between 2020 to 2022 was particularly tumultuous, marked by the Deshaun Watson controversy and the chaotic tenure of Jack Easterby. However, under the expert management of Nick Caserio and the strategic coaching of DeMeco Ryans and Bobby Slowik, the Texans have made a phenomenal turnaround.

Rookie Quarterback Shines

The Texans’ resurgence was led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, whose pivotal performance saw him throwing 274 yards and three touchdown passes. His outstanding play, coupled with the strong performances from Laremy Tunsil, Derek Stingley Jr., Steven Nelson, and Christian Harris, contributed significantly to the Texans’ victory.

Resurgence and Future Prospects

The Texans’ recent success, including an 8-3 record in their last 11 games and the blossoming of young talent, has drawn comparisons to the rise of the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. With an array of draft picks and a team rallying behind Stroud’s leadership, Houston’s future seems promising. As they march into the divisional round, the Texans, once lost in a metaphorical desert, are now ready to conquer new challenges.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
7 seconds ago
Danielle Laidley Backs West Coast Eagles for Comeback in the AFL
Former West Coast Eagles player and North Melbourne premiership star, Danielle Laidley, has voiced her support for the embattled club, predicting an upwards trajectory in the forthcoming season, provided they keep their key players off the injury list. The West Coast Eagles, having secured only five victories over the previous two seasons, are under considerable
Danielle Laidley Backs West Coast Eagles for Comeback in the AFL
Green Bay Packers' QB Jordan Love: Off-Field Heroism Goes Viral
4 mins ago
Green Bay Packers' QB Jordan Love: Off-Field Heroism Goes Viral
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory at Tour Down Under
4 mins ago
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory at Tour Down Under
Montana Grizzlies Clinch Decisive Victory Over Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
3 mins ago
Montana Grizzlies Clinch Decisive Victory Over Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
Colorado Avalanche's Spectacular Comeback Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs
3 mins ago
Colorado Avalanche's Spectacular Comeback Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs
Sarah Gigante's Stellar Performance Secures Win at Tour Down Under
4 mins ago
Sarah Gigante's Stellar Performance Secures Win at Tour Down Under
Latest Headlines
World News
Danielle Laidley Backs West Coast Eagles for Comeback in the AFL
7 seconds
Danielle Laidley Backs West Coast Eagles for Comeback in the AFL
Teenager's Pre-Christmas Cough Escalates to Heart Failure: A Case for Vigilance in Health Monitoring
32 seconds
Teenager's Pre-Christmas Cough Escalates to Heart Failure: A Case for Vigilance in Health Monitoring
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 min
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
PDP Chieftain Urges EFCC to Probe Corruption Allegations Against Government Officials
3 mins
PDP Chieftain Urges EFCC to Probe Corruption Allegations Against Government Officials
Nigeria's Political Scandal: Focus on Dr. Betta Edu's Alleged Misappropriation
3 mins
Nigeria's Political Scandal: Focus on Dr. Betta Edu's Alleged Misappropriation
Montana Grizzlies Clinch Decisive Victory Over Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
3 mins
Montana Grizzlies Clinch Decisive Victory Over Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
Harare's Mayor Announces Reconstitution of Council Committees Amidst Internal Power Struggles
3 mins
Harare's Mayor Announces Reconstitution of Council Committees Amidst Internal Power Struggles
Colorado Avalanche's Spectacular Comeback Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs
3 mins
Colorado Avalanche's Spectacular Comeback Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs
Nigeria's Elite Weaponize Poverty and Democracy Falters: An Inside Look with Sule Lamido
4 mins
Nigeria's Elite Weaponize Poverty and Democracy Falters: An Inside Look with Sule Lamido
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 min
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
17 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
17 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
30 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
35 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
39 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app