Houston Texans Re-Sign Veteran Long Snapper Jon Weeks

The Houston Texans have ensured the continuation of a longstanding tradition by re-signing veteran long snapper Jon Weeks to a new contract. Now preparing to enter his 15th season with the team, Weeks' enduring presence has been a stalwart feature of the Texans' special teams.

A Decade Plus of Dependability

Weeks, now 37, first joined the Texans in 2010. He had been an undrafted free agent from Baylor University, and following a brief stint with the Detroit Lions, found his professional home in Houston. Since then, he has been a fixture on the Texans' special teams, contributing to their success with his consistent and reliable performance.

Standout Performer and Record Holder

His exceptional skill as a long snapper was recognized in 2015 when he was selected for the Pro Bowl. Beyond his on-field contributions, Weeks also holds the record for the most games played in Texans history, a testament to his durability and commitment to the team.

More Than Just a Player

Weeks' impact extends beyond the football field. He is known for his involvement in community service, including the Houston Texans Community Huddle Ticket Program and annual visits to Texas Children's Hospital. These community efforts earned him a nomination for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Bringing Stability Amid Uncertainty

As the Texans' special teams face a period of uncertainty with punter Cam Johnston and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn approaching free agency, Weeks' continuity offers a measure of stability. The Texans, who concluded the regular season with a 10-7 record and won their division, will have the 23rd pick in the upcoming NFL draft.