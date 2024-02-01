Houston Texans Re-Sign Veteran Long Snapper Jon Weeks for 15th Season

The Houston Texans have solidified their special teams unit by re-signing veteran long snapper, Jon Weeks, for his 15th season. At 37, Weeks has been an unwavering presence in the Texans roster since he joined as an undrafted free agent from Baylor University in 2010. This one-year deal is worth $1.21 million, with a signing bonus of $167,500.

Weeks: A Pillar of Consistency and Community

Weeks' performance over the years has been as consistent as it is critical. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, a testament to his importance to the Texans' special teams. But his contributions extend beyond the field. Weeks is a recognized figure in the community, leading various initiatives such as the Houston Texans Community Huddle Ticket Program, annual Thanksgiving dinners at the Texas Children's Hospital, and generous donations like the recent provision of over 100 bikes to children in the Houston area during Christmas. These efforts culminated in his nomination for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Uncertainty Looms for Other Special Team Players

While Weeks' return brings a sense of certainty, the future of other special team players like punter Cam Johnston and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, who are impending free agents, remains in the balance. Their performances have been pivotal to the Texans' special teams success last season.

Looking Ahead: The Texans' Journey

The Texans finished the previous season with a 10-7 record, clinching their first division title in four years. This achievement was a testament to the team's resilience and determination. With the 23rd pick in the upcoming NFL draft, the Texans have the opportunity to further bolster their squad and continue their upward trajectory in the coming season.