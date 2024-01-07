en English
NFL

Houston Texans’ Playoff Run Reshapes Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 NFL Draft Prospects

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
The Houston Texans’ Week 18 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, securing their playoff spot and concluding a 10-7 regular season, has far-reaching implications. This triumph not only marks a significant feat for the Texans, led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, but also significantly impacts the Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 NFL Draft prospects.

Unexpected Turn of Events

Both the Texans and the Cardinals were projected to struggle this season, with the latter holding a disappointing 4-12 record. Nevertheless, the Texans’ unexpected playoff berth has shifted the landscape. The Cardinals, who earlier procured Houston’s first-round draft pick in a 2023 draft-day trade, now find their draft prospects altered.

Playoff Performance and Draft Position

The position of the Cardinals’ acquired pick from the Texans, originally the 17th, will now be determined by Houston’s performance in the playoffs and their regular-season record. This could potentially drop the pick further, adding a layer of complexity to the Cardinals’ draft strategy. Irrespective of the outcome, the Cardinals still retain an extra first-round pick, offering them strategic flexibility.

AFC South Crown Within Reach

The Texans’ playoff position could improve even further. If the Tennessee Titans defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans would be crowned AFC South champions. This would not only grant them a home game in the first round of the playoffs but also further impact the Cardinals’ draft position. Despite the uncertainty, the Cardinals remain in contention for a top-five draft pick, given their 4-12 record.

The Texans’ victory and subsequent playoff qualification highlight the interconnected dynamics of the NFL. As the Texans prepare for their playoff journey, the Cardinals will be closely monitoring their performance, their 2024 NFL Draft prospects hanging in the balance.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

