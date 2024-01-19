Houston Texans March Toward AFC Title: New Merchandise and Watch Party Announced

In the wake of their victory as 2023 AFC South Champions, the Houston Texans are setting course for Baltimore, Maryland, for the next chapter of their postseason journey. Their recent playoff triumph, a 45-14 rout of the Cleveland Browns, has fueled the team's ambition to advance to the AFC title game—a feat not yet achieved in the franchise's history.

Quarterback Stroud's Historical Win

The driving force behind the Texans' success in the playoffs is quarterback C.J. Stroud. In the game against the Browns, Stroud threw three touchdown passes, securing his place in history as the youngest quarterback to win a postseason game. His performance, coupled with the Texans' defense scoring two pick-sixes, underlines the team's formidable strategy going into the divisional round against top-seeded Baltimore.

Texans' Championship Merchandise: A Celebration of Success

In the spirit of their accomplishments, the Texans have released a new line of championship merchandise. This collection includes hats, hoodies, and shirts in a range of colors, available for purchase at the Texans team store located within NRG Stadium. The merchandise serves as a tangible testament to the team's achievements and offers fans a way to visibly display their support.

A Community Cheer: The Texans Watch Party

Not content with just physical tokens of support, the Texans cheerleaders have announced a free watch party, sponsored by Reliant, for the upcoming playoff game. This event, set outdoors, encourages fans to congregate and root for the Texans. Scheduled to start at 1:30 PM, ahead of the 3:30 PM game, the watch party aims to unite the Texans community in a shared cheer for their team. Fans can RSVP to join this celebration of unity and team spirit.