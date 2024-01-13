en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Houston Texans’ Laremy Tunsil Suffers Knee Injury, Return Questionable

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
Houston Texans’ Laremy Tunsil Suffers Knee Injury, Return Questionable

In a dramatic turn of events, Houston Texans’ offensive tackle, Laremy Tunsil, was forced to exit the game due to a knee injury. The incident occurred in the first quarter during an extra point attempt, following a touchdown by teammate Nico Collins.

Tunsil’s Injury and Immediate Aftermath

Video footage showed fellow offensive lineman Josh Jones accidentally falling onto the back of Tunsil’s left knee, leading to the injury. Tunsil was promptly evaluated by team medical personnel and was seen walking off the field gingerly, with minor assistance from trainers. He was able to rejoin the game in the following series, indicating the resilience of the player.

Impact on Houston Texans’ Offensive Line

The injury was a significant setback for the Texans, considering Tunsil’s vital role in the offensive line. In the wake of Tunsil’s absence, George Fant stepped in to fill the position of left tackle, offering a silver lining in the otherwise grim scenario. Tunsil’s injury status was declared questionable by the Texans, leaving fans and teammates alike in suspense.

Tunsil’s Past Injuries and Future Prospects

Tunsil, who is in the first season of a three-year, $75 million extension, had previously missed three games earlier in the season due to a left knee injury. It is yet to be confirmed if the new injury is related to the previous one or if it’s to the same knee. Tunsil’s health is of paramount importance to the Texans, as they seek their first playoff win since the 2019 season with a rookie head coach and rookie quarterback leading the charge.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
6 seconds ago
Verona Triumphs over Cedar Grove in Overtime Clash at Dennis Gregory Classic
In a thrilling display of prowess and tenacity, Verona clinched an electrifying 44-39 overtime victory against Cedar Grove at the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic Showcase. The high-stakes face-off took place at Caldwell University, serving as a testament to the undying spirit of high school basketball. Key Players in the Spotlight Luke Sampers emerged as the
Verona Triumphs over Cedar Grove in Overtime Clash at Dennis Gregory Classic
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
25 mins ago
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
New Mexico Triumphs Over San Diego State in College Basketball
25 mins ago
New Mexico Triumphs Over San Diego State in College Basketball
RMU Island Sports Center Evacuated Amid Elevated Ammonia Levels
13 seconds ago
RMU Island Sports Center Evacuated Amid Elevated Ammonia Levels
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
16 mins ago
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
17 mins ago
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Verona Triumphs over Cedar Grove in Overtime Clash at Dennis Gregory Classic
6 seconds
Verona Triumphs over Cedar Grove in Overtime Clash at Dennis Gregory Classic
RMU Island Sports Center Evacuated Amid Elevated Ammonia Levels
13 seconds
RMU Island Sports Center Evacuated Amid Elevated Ammonia Levels
Simba Arati Defiant: Kisii Governor Warns Critics Amidst Escalating Political Tensions
36 seconds
Simba Arati Defiant: Kisii Governor Warns Critics Amidst Escalating Political Tensions
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
5 mins
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
Russian Broadcaster RT Expands Propaganda Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict
5 mins
Russian Broadcaster RT Expands Propaganda Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
9 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
13 mins
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
15 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
15 mins
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
9 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app