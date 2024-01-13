Houston Texans’ Laremy Tunsil Suffers Knee Injury, Return Questionable

In a dramatic turn of events, Houston Texans’ offensive tackle, Laremy Tunsil, was forced to exit the game due to a knee injury. The incident occurred in the first quarter during an extra point attempt, following a touchdown by teammate Nico Collins.

Tunsil’s Injury and Immediate Aftermath

Video footage showed fellow offensive lineman Josh Jones accidentally falling onto the back of Tunsil’s left knee, leading to the injury. Tunsil was promptly evaluated by team medical personnel and was seen walking off the field gingerly, with minor assistance from trainers. He was able to rejoin the game in the following series, indicating the resilience of the player.

Impact on Houston Texans’ Offensive Line

The injury was a significant setback for the Texans, considering Tunsil’s vital role in the offensive line. In the wake of Tunsil’s absence, George Fant stepped in to fill the position of left tackle, offering a silver lining in the otherwise grim scenario. Tunsil’s injury status was declared questionable by the Texans, leaving fans and teammates alike in suspense.

Tunsil’s Past Injuries and Future Prospects

Tunsil, who is in the first season of a three-year, $75 million extension, had previously missed three games earlier in the season due to a left knee injury. It is yet to be confirmed if the new injury is related to the previous one or if it’s to the same knee. Tunsil’s health is of paramount importance to the Texans, as they seek their first playoff win since the 2019 season with a rookie head coach and rookie quarterback leading the charge.