Houston Texans Grapple with Injuries: Greenard Remains Sidelined, Others Make Partial Return

As the NFL season enters its most critical phase, the Houston Texans find themselves grappling with a series of injuries. Jonathan Greenard, the team’s dominant defensive end, remains on the sidelines with an ankle injury. His absence from Wednesday’s practice marks continued uncertainty for the Texans’ defensive front. Greenard’s injury, sustained during an early snap in the game against the Cleveland Browns on December 24, has meant his non-participation in the last two games.

Return of Some Key Players

Despite the continued absence of Greenard, the Texans saw a glimmer of hope as three other key players made a partial return to practice, albeit with limited participation. Among them are receiver Robert Woods and defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Sheldon Rankins. These players had missed the previous day’s practice, adding to the team’s injury concerns.

The Impact of Greenard’s Absence

Greenard’s absence is a significant blow to the Texans, considering he leads the team in sacks. His return to the field would provide a substantial boost to the team’s defense, especially as they face a formidable opponent in the Browns. For now, his attendance at practice, albeit without participation, offers a sign of his potential return.

Wild Card Round Hopes

As the Texans gear up for the wildcard round, the team’s coach remains hopeful that some of the players will bounce back from their injuries in time. The return of key players like Woods, Collins, and Rankins, even if their participation is limited for now, is a positive development. The coming days will determine whether the Texans can overcome their injury woes and put up a strong performance in the playoff’s decisive stages.