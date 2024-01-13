en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Houston Rockets Stage Late Comeback to Extend Pistons’ Losing Streak

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Houston Rockets Stage Late Comeback to Extend Pistons’ Losing Streak

The Houston Rockets, in a thrilling display of tenacity and skill, orchestrated a dramatic late-game comeback, leaving the Detroit Pistons grappling with their seventh consecutive loss. The Rockets’ 112-110 victory was a testament to their strategic gameplay and crucial scoring, particularly in the gripping final stages of the match.

Turning the Tide

The Rockets’ resilience was exemplified by Fred VanVleet’s performance. VanVleet, with a tally of 20 points and 12 assists, scored a significant 17 points in the second half, including a pivotal eight points in the fourth quarter. His final 3-point play and subsequent 3-pointer ultimately swung the game in favor of the Rockets, demonstrating the power of strategic scoring.

Standout Performances

Complementing VanVleet’s stellar performance were Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green. Sengun, with an impressive 29 points, and Green, adding a crucial 28, were instrumental in the Rockets’ win. Meanwhile, the Pistons, despite missing their leading scorers, saw Alec Burks and Kevin Knox II contribute 19 points each. Jabari Smith Jr. also put forth a commendable performance, with 19 points and 11 rebounds to his credit.

Implications for the Season

This game’s outcome adds another layer of complexity to the Pistons’ ongoing challenges this season. Their struggle to break free from a series of defeats continues, and their prospects for the rest of the season remain uncertain. Conversely, the Rockets, empowered by their victory and the momentum it brings, have the opportunity to capitalize on their current form and build on it for future matches.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Dejounte Murray Celebrates Wife's Birthday with Luxurious Bentley Gift
NBA stalwart Dejounte Murray has once again displayed his flair for grand gestures by gifting his wife, Jania Meshell, an opulent white Bentley Continental GTC on her 24th birthday. The Atlanta Hawks point guard, who has previously made headlines for his lavish birthday surprises, continued this tradition with a gift valued at an estimated $426,935.
Dejounte Murray Celebrates Wife's Birthday with Luxurious Bentley Gift
Zach Glazier's Strategic Win Bolsters Iowa's Undefeated Streak
2 mins ago
Zach Glazier's Strategic Win Bolsters Iowa's Undefeated Streak
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets Clinch Defensive Victory Over Plaquemine
2 mins ago
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets Clinch Defensive Victory Over Plaquemine
Donna Urquhart's Record-Breaking Antarctic Run: A Testament of Endurance
2 mins ago
Donna Urquhart's Record-Breaking Antarctic Run: A Testament of Endurance
San Antonio Spurs Overpower Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Game
2 mins ago
San Antonio Spurs Overpower Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Game
High School Boys' Basketball: Victories, Defeats, and Postponed Games
2 mins ago
High School Boys' Basketball: Victories, Defeats, and Postponed Games
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Upheaval in Senegal: Opposition Leader Ousmane Sonko Barred from Presidential Election
1 min
Political Upheaval in Senegal: Opposition Leader Ousmane Sonko Barred from Presidential Election
Donna Urquhart's Record-Breaking Antarctic Run: A Testament of Endurance
2 mins
Donna Urquhart's Record-Breaking Antarctic Run: A Testament of Endurance
San Antonio Spurs Overpower Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Game
2 mins
San Antonio Spurs Overpower Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Game
High School Boys' Basketball: Victories, Defeats, and Postponed Games
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: Victories, Defeats, and Postponed Games
Zach Glazier's Strategic Win Bolsters Iowa's Undefeated Streak
2 mins
Zach Glazier's Strategic Win Bolsters Iowa's Undefeated Streak
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets Clinch Defensive Victory Over Plaquemine
2 mins
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets Clinch Defensive Victory Over Plaquemine
Rishi Sunak's Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher's Falklands War
3 mins
Rishi Sunak's Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher's Falklands War
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
3 mins
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app