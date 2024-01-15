Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak’s Olympic Dreams Dashed

Canadian marathoner Natasha Wodak, a national record holder, endured a devastating setback at the Houston Marathon as hamstring tightness and a calf cramp marred her performance. The result likely ends the 42-year-old’s hopes of earning a spot in the Paris Olympics. Wodak, who has graced two Olympics, was aiming for a finish time of 2:26:50 or quicker to meet the automatic qualifying standard. Instead, she finished ninth among elite women with a time of 2:28:42.

A National Effort

Wodak’s fellow Vancouver resident, Leslie Sexton, fell short of an Olympic berth as well, finishing one spot ahead of Wodak. The athlete will decide on the possibility of another marathon attempt in April after a vacation and a thorough assessment of her physical condition. As it stands, Malindi Elmore is the sole Canadian woman who has met the standard for the Paris Olympics.

Men Stepping Up

On a brighter note, the Houston Marathon was a significant event for other Canadian athletes. Men’s competitors Tristan Woodfine and Thomas Broatch both set personal bests, with Broatch also achieving top Canadian runner status at an earlier event this year. Moreover, Rory Linkletter and Thomas Fafard registered personal bests in the men’s half marathon.

Global Participation

The Houston Marathon also saw the participation of top elite athletes from around the globe. Among them were Vicoty Chepngeno of Kenya, three-time champion Bruktayit Degefa of Ethiopia, and last year’s men’s race winner Dominic Ondoro. The race took place on January 14 and was aired live on ABC13 in Houston.