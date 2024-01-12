Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School’s Head Football Coach: End of an Era

In a move that has rocked the world of high school football, Houston Guy, the head football coach at Wall High School, has revealed that he will be stepping down from his role. A stalwart at Wall for 28 years, 17 of which he spent as the head coach, Guy is hanging up his whistle to dedicate his time to watching his son play football during his senior year.

A Legacy of Success

As the news of his departure spread, the spotlight turned to Guy’s remarkable tenure at Wall High School. His coaching career at Wall is nothing short of illustrious, boasting an overall record of 167-49. This includes leading his team to an 11-3 record in his final season, and a trip to the Class 3-A Division II Regional final matchup against Canadian. The pinnacle of his career was perhaps in 2013 when, under his tutelage, Wall reached the 3A-Division I state title game.

A Decision Made in the Family

Contrary to the whispers of speculation, Guy’s decision to step down is deeply personal. His motivation stems not from any professional dissatisfaction but from the paternal desire to watch his son take the field during his final high school football season. The information was shared via a text message to the Standard-Times, with Guy stating that an official announcement would be forthcoming.

The Future of Wall High School Football

Guy’s departure comes on the heels of the recent retirement of Wall’s athletic director, Jeremy Williams. Despite this, Guy has expressed his intent to return to coaching in the future, leaving a glimmer of hope for Wall’s football program. As the search for a new head coach begins, the spotlight now shifts to potential successors, with current defensive coordinator Craig Slaughter touted as a possible candidate.