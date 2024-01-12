Houston Cougars to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Anticipated College Basketball Game

The basketball court is set to rumble as the No. 2 ranked Houston Cougars prepare to face the TCU Horned Frogs in an anticipated college basketball game. The stakes are high as the teams gear up for their third Big 12 conference game of the season. With the current conference records standing at a balanced 1-1 for both teams, the match stands as a crucial juncture in their journey. The game is scheduled to tip-off on Saturday, January 13, at 5 p.m. CT in Fort Worth and will be aired on ESPN.

The TCU Horned Frogs: Riding the Momentum Wave

Entering the game with a surge of confidence, the TCU Horned Frogs have recently claimed victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, a team that holds its own in the Top-Ten rankings. This win has not only bolstered the team’s morale but has also showcased their potential to compete against the best in college sports. The upcoming face-off against the Houston Cougars provides another opportunity for TCU to assert their prowess on the court.

Keeping Up with the TCU Horned Frogs

Fans can stay updated with the latest TCU Horned Frogs news and developments across various platforms. KillerFrogs, a dedicated platform for the Horned Frogs, offers regular updates on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For those who prefer a more personalized experience, the KillerFrogs app is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The Houston Cougars: A Formidable Adversary

The Houston Cougars, holding the No. 2 spot, are not to be underestimated. The team’s recent victory against BYU has only amplified the anticipation for the upcoming game. The Cougars’ performance, records, and odds speak volumes about their capabilities. The coaches poll prediction for the game stands at Houston 72, TCU 68, indicating a close and thrilling game in the offing.