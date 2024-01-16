Houston Astros' Kendall Graveman to Miss 2024 Season Following Shoulder Surgery

Veteran right-hander of the Houston Astros, Kendall Graveman, is set to miss out on the entire 2024 season following a shoulder surgery he underwent recently. The discomfort in his shoulder, a persisting issue from the 2023 regular season, prevented him from making an appearance in the playoffs and has now culminated in an invasive surgical procedure.

Graveman's Impactful Career

At 33, Graveman is no stranger to the challenges and tribulations of professional baseball. Over the course of his nine-season career, he has been an integral part of multiple teams, including the Astros, White Sox, Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, and Toronto Blue Jays. His impressive career statistics boast a 37-43 win-loss record, a 3.95 ERA, and a 1.334 WHIP over a staggering 652.0 innings pitched in 280 appearances. These numbers stand testament to Graveman's consistent performance and his invaluable contribution to the teams he has been part of.

A Blow to the Astros

The loss of Graveman is indeed a significant blow to the Astros, especially considering the impressive 2.42 ERA and WHIP of 1.522 he achieved in 22.1 innings during the 23 games he played for the team in 2021. The Astros, currently grappling with budgetary restrictions, will still have Graveman's $8M salary count against the team's luxury ledger despite his inability to pitch in 2024.

Navigating the Loss

As Graveman prepares for the challenging journey of recovery, the Astros must brace themselves for the upcoming season without him. The Astros have not made significant external additions to their pitching staff this offseason and their relief unit will now have to rely heavily on the mainstay veterans and internal holdovers. The team's relief corps, already expected to be depleted, will face a further blow with Graveman's absence.