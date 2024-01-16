Houma-Thibodaux High School Soccer Schedule Released, Barker Honda Athlete Vote Underway

High school sports are set to ignite the fields of Houma and Thibodaux once more, with the release of a detailed schedule for soccer games featuring both boys and girls teams. The coming week, from Tuesday, January 16 to Saturday, January 20, will witness a flurry of matches that will see schools from across the region competing for glory.

Week of Thrilling Matchups

Among the schools preparing to showcase their skills are A.J. Ellender, South Terrebonne, Riverside Academy, Covenant Christian, Patrick Taylor, E.D. White, East St. John, Terrebonne, Central Lafourche, John Ehret, Ben Franklin, Houma Christian, Kaplan, Jefferson Rise Charter, South Lafourche, West Jefferson, Thibodaux, H.L. Bourgeois, St. Martin's Episcopal, Vandebilt Catholic, Hahnville, Archbishop Shaw, Fisher, St. Thomas Aquinas, and Metairie Park Country Day. The event is marked by an intriguing mixture of district games, denoted by an asterisk in the schedule, adding an extra layer of excitement and competition to the week’s games.

The Barker Honda Athlete of the Week Vote

Further amplifying the spirit of sportsmanship and recognition, the Barker Honda Athlete of the Week vote is calling for active participation. This initiative is a unique opportunity to acknowledge the exceptional athletes in the Houma and Thibodaux areas. The current nominees are waiting for votes, and the announcement of the winners will be a much-anticipated event. The previous week's winners are also highlighted, celebrating their accomplishments and setting the bar high for the current contenders.

High School Sports: A Celebration of Skill and Spirit

High school sports, especially soccer, play a significant role in fostering a sense of community, promoting physical fitness, and honing the skills of young athletes. The upcoming games, coupled with the Barker Honda Athlete of the Week vote, will not only spotlight the talent of the players but also celebrate the spirit of sports that unites us all.