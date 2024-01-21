'Hot off the Wire' Recap: A Week of Triumph, Loss, and Shifts

In this week's bonus episode of 'Hot off the Wire', Terry Lipshetz, Managing Editor of the National Newsroom at Lee Enterprises, circles back to the major news from the sports and entertainment spheres. The narratives that rose above the chatter were a blend of triumph, loss, and shifts in the global stage.

Success in the Emmys and Induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

The drama series 'Succession' took home top honors at the Emmy Awards, while the comedy category was conquered by 'The Bear'. Adding to the celebrations, Quinta Brunson made history, further highlighting the ever-evolving landscape of the entertainment industry. In the music world, legends like Steely Dan, R.E.M., Timbaland, Hillary Lindsey, and Dean Pitchford were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, cementing their contribution to the art form.

Remembering the Icons: Joyce Randolph and Dejan Milojevi

The entertainment world bid farewell to Joyce Randolph, best known for her role in 'The Honeymooners', who passed away at the ripe age of 99. The sports community also felt a deep loss with the untimely death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevi, who lost his battle to a heart attack at the age of 46. These losses remind us of the transient nature of life and the lasting impressions left by those who dedicate their lives to their craft.

Shifting Sands in Sports: Caleb Williams and More

On the sports front, Heisman winner Caleb Williams has made a bold move to leave USC and throw his hat into the NFL draft as a potential first pick. This decision is expected to cause significant ripples in the sporting world. The episode also touched upon the chaos at Sports Illustrated with mass layoffs, and the rise of Josh Allen and Mirra Andreeva in their respective sports. The performance of Victor Wembanyama in the N.B.A. also caught attention.

As Lipshetz signs off, he encourages listeners to engage with Lee Enterprises' various national, regional, and sports podcasts, and subscribe for daily news updates. The 'Streamed & Screened' podcast dedicated to movies and television is particularly aimed at film and TV enthusiasts.