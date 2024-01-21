Horse Racing Showdown: Mr Brightside and Alligator Blood to Compete in All-Star Mile

In a thrilling announcement, Racing Victoria has confirmed that equine superstars Mr Brightside and Alligator Blood will compete in the much-anticipated All-Star Mile on March 16 at Caulfield. The two star milers have an intriguing history, having clashed a remarkable 11 times with Mr Brightside claiming victory in seven encounters. Adding to the drama, Mr Brightside also won last year's All-Star Mile, setting the stage for an electrifying rematch.

Top Contenders for the All-Star Mile

The early betting for the race reflects the horses' formidable records, positioning them as the top contenders. Mr Brightside is currently favored at $6, with Alligator Blood trailing slightly at $8. Their combined total of 13 Group 1 race wins underscores their prowess and pedigree, enhancing the anticipation for their upcoming competition. Both horses have been distinguished as the first two wildcard runners for the event, a testament to their stellar performances and consistent form.

All-Star Mile: A New Format

The All-Star Mile has seen significant changes in its format, with the public no longer participating in the selection of runners. The field will now be comprised of selected horses and winners of qualifying races, a move designed to ensure the highest level of competition. Both Mr Brightside and Alligator Blood are scheduled to participate in the upcoming Group 1 C.F. Orr Stakes, a qualifying race for the All-Star Mile. If either horse claims victory in the C.F. Orr Stakes, the runner-up will automatically qualify for the All-Star Mile, adding another layer of intrigue to the upcoming race.

Preparing for the Showdown

As the race day approaches, both horses are in excellent condition. Mr Brightside is fresh off a jumpout at Flemington, while Alligator Blood recently secured a trial win at Rosehill. Trainers Adrian Bott and Ben Hayes have expressed confidence in their respective charges, with both horses following similar programs to those used in the previous season. Alligator Blood is slated for another trial in Sydney, while Mr Brightside is set to participate in both the Orr and Group 1 Futurity Stakes, all leading up to the grand climax at the All-Star Mile.