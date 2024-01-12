Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse

On the brink of a new era in horse racing, Auckland Thoroughbred Racing (ATR) is all set to unveil the highly-anticipated $55 million renovation at the historic Ellerslie Racecourse. The state-of-the-art water drainage system and the advanced StrathAyr turf system are poised to thrust the national horse racing scene to new heights.

Transformative Investment for New Zealand Racing

ATR’s CEO, Paul Wilcox, views the renovation as a vital step in future-proofing the organization. Industry insiders concur that this transformation will significantly impact New Zealand’s racing, marking a turn not just for Auckland, but for the entire nation. The grand reopening, scheduled for the Karaka Millions meet, is expected to reinvigorate the domestic racing scene, with trainers and buyers eagerly standing by.

Enhanced Facilities and Financial Boost

The renovation extends beyond the track, featuring improved facilities such as a reservoir and an underpass. These enhancements aim to augment the racing experience, potentially attracting larger audiences and ramping up betting activities. Furthermore, a financial shot in the arm, courtesy of Entain’s stewardship of TAB’s wagering business, has amplified the stakes money. This has resulted in a more attractive prize pool, inviting more attendees, retaining higher quality horses in New Zealand, and stimulating further investment in the sport.

Resilience Amid Pandemic

Despite the economic fallout of the pandemic, ATR managed to fund the revamp by diversifying its revenue streams through property development and events management. The renovation was also backed by land sales, investment liquidation, and debt. Aiming for a long-term gain, ATR projects a return to profitability by the 2025 financial year. These renovations, coupled with the strategic partnership with Entain, are viewed as a beacon of hope for the future of horse racing in New Zealand.