Hope Inc. Organizes Adaptive Track Meet at Concordia College

On Saturday, January 13, athletes of diverse ages and abilities will gather at the Olson Forum Fieldhouse of Concordia College for an adaptive track meet. The event, organized by Hope Inc., is scheduled to commence at 9:30 a.m. and will feature 35 distinct events. The meet is designed to accommodate participants with varying mobility challenges, providing divisions for those utilizing walkers, arm braces, wheelchairs, and power chairs.

A Gathering of Courage and Determination

The meet is expected to host between 60 and 70 competitors, a testament to the undeterred spirit of these athletes. Concordia’s track and field teams will be lending their support to the organization of this gathering, reinforcing the spirit of unity and collective effort. Hope Inc., since its inception in 2005, has been committed to offering athletic opportunities for individuals with mobility challenges. The ultimate aim is to foster connections and friendships among families dealing with similar circumstances.

A Platform for Empowerment and Inspiration

Apart from the thrill of competition and the joy of participation, Hope Inc. also provides a year-round roster of activities. These include basketball, archery, skiing, dance, soccer, sled hockey, softball, and theater. Bill Grommesh, the executive director of Hope Inc., underscores the mental health benefits and the normalization of life that sports participation brings to those with mobility challenges.

A Milestone Event for Many Families

The upcoming meet holds a special significance for several families. For some, it will be the first time they witness their children in a competitive setting. The event is open to the community, inviting spectators to come and find inspiration in the performances of the athletes. From Paralympians to athletes born without arms, the meet will be a display of courage, tenacity, and the unwavering human spirit.