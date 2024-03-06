Hop into Spring: King City Rotary Club's Rabbit Run Returns to Delicato Vineyards

The Rotary Club of King City is excited to announce the much-anticipated return of the Rabbit Run, set to take place on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. at the scenic San Bernabe Visitors Center, 53001 Oasis Road, King City. This annual event, now in its third year, promises a blend of athletic challenge and family-friendly fun amidst the lush landscapes of the Delicato Vineyards.

Fun for the Whole Family

The Rabbit Run features two courses to accommodate runners of all levels: a 5-kilometer (3.1 mile) route with gentle rolling hills and a 1-mile course that is flat and stroller-friendly, ensuring participants of every age and ability can join in the fun. In keeping with the event's inclusive spirit, dogs are welcome to accompany their owners on both courses, provided they remain on a leash. Parents and their little ones, along with their four-legged friends, can look forward to a day filled with exercise, beautiful vineyard views, and community spirit.

More Than Just a Race

Aside from the run, the event offers a variety of post-race activities perfect for winding down and celebrating the day's achievements. Adults can indulge in wine tasting courtesy of Delicato, sampling some of the finest wines the region has to offer, while all participants can enjoy the post-event festivities at the San Bernabe Visitors Center. The Rabbit Run is not only about fostering a sense of community and encouraging healthy lifestyles but also supports a noble cause. Proceeds from the event will bolster the Rotary Club of King City Foundation scholarship program, which has already awarded over $130,000 in scholarships to graduates of King City High School. It's an opportunity for participants to contribute to the future of the community's youth while engaging in a day of fun and fitness.

Looking Ahead

Next year's Rabbit Run promises to introduce the 'Silver Striders' category, celebrating participants aged 70 and above, showcasing the event's commitment to inclusivity and encouragement for all ages. As anticipation builds for this year's event, participants are urged to register early to secure their spots and guarantee receiving the iconic sport style T-shirt and commemorative participation ribbon. The organizers, led by event director TJ Plew-Hearne, are also calling on the community for sponsors and volunteers to ensure the continued success of this beloved local tradition.

As the Rabbit Run prepares to welcome participants back to the picturesque San Bernabe Vineyard, it stands as a testament to the power of community, the joy of physical activity, and the beauty of King City's natural landscape. This event not only marks the start of the Easter holiday weekend but also celebrates the spirit of giving back, making it a highlight on the community calendar that is not to be missed.