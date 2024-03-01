Hootie & The Blowfish Monday After the Masters: Public Welcome, Tickets Sale Begins

The much-anticipated return of spectators to the Hootie & The Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am has been officially announced, marking a significant moment for both golf enthusiasts and the participating celebrities. With tickets set to go on sale on March 4, 2024, this event promises to blend sportsmanship with charity and entertainment.

Event Resurgence and Ticket Sales

After a two-year hiatus without spectator attendance, the 28th edition of the Monday After the Masters is poised to welcome fans back into the fold. Scheduled for April 15, 2024, at the prestigious Barefoot Resort's Dye Club, the event offers a unique opportunity for golf fans to witness a blend of professional and celebrity golfing talent. Tickets, priced at $35, are available for purchase at House of Blues and Livenation.com, providing a seamless way for supporters to secure their spot at this celebrated gathering.

Charity at the Heart of the Game

Monday After the Masters distinguishes itself not just as a sporting event but as a significant charitable endeavor. Pairing paying amateurs with professionals and celebrities, the tournament has a long-standing tradition of donating proceeds to various charities. This year's early commitments from notable personalities such as Urban Meyer and Clinton Portis underscore the event's allure and its impact beyond the golf course. The engagement of such high-profile figures highlights the tournament's dual purpose: to entertain and to contribute to worthy causes.

Looking Forward to a Spectacular Gathering

The decision to reopen the event to spectators follows a period of assessment and adaptation, taking into account the financial considerations that led to previous closures. With a capacity for 6,000 adult spectators, the 2024 Monday After the Masters is set to recapture the excitement and community spirit that has characterized the tournament since its inception in 1994. As anticipation builds, the return of fans to the greens marks a welcome comeback to what has been described as a highlight of the golfing calendar, blending the thrill of competition with the joy of giving back.

As the Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am gears up to welcome spectators once again, the promise of an unforgettable experience looms large. With the stage set for a day of exceptional golf and goodwill, this year's event is not just a return to form but a celebration of the sport's enduring ability to unite people for a common cause. Fans and participants alike are poised on the brink of a tournament that epitomizes the spirit of community and charity, set against the backdrop of competitive sportsmanship.