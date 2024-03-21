Hoosiers Legend Bobby Plump Serves Iconic Indiana Fried Pork Sandwiches

Seventy years after his historic basketball win inspired the film Hoosiers, Bobby Plump is captivating hearts with his Indiana-style fried pork sandwiches at Plump's Last Shot, a sports bar in Indianapolis. Plump, the hero behind the 1954 Milan High School's championship victory, has transitioned from hardwood courts to culinary delights, offering a taste of Indiana tradition through his oversized, breaded tenderloin sandwiches.

From Court to Kitchen: A Legend's Journey

At 87, Bobby Plump continues to influence both the basketball and culinary worlds. His shot that secured Milan High School's 1954 state title not only inspired a Hollywood blockbuster but also laid the groundwork for his family-operated sports bar in Indianapolis. Here, the legendary tenderloin sandwiches, known for their size and succulence, pay homage to Plump's legacy and Indiana's rich culinary culture.

A Culinary Staple with Deep Roots

The preparation of Plump's famed tenderloin sandwiches reflects a meticulous process akin to his basketball precision. The pork tenderloin is butterflied, pounded thin, and coated in breadcrumbs before being fried to perfection, resulting in a dish that's both tender and crispy. This culinary masterpiece, served on a seemingly undersized bun, captures the essence of Indiana's gastronomic tradition and Plump's enduring impact on the state's cultural landscape.

Legacy Beyond the Court

Plump's Last Shot, adorned with memorabilia from Plump's storied basketball career, stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of the underdog story that captured the nation's imagination in 1954. As Plump's family continues to serve these delectable sandwiches to locals and visitors alike, the legacy of the Milan Indians and their miraculous victory lives on, not just on the basketball court but in the hearts of those who relish a piece of Indiana's history with every bite.

As Plump's culinary and athletic achievements continue to inspire, the legacy of that 1954 victory extends beyond the basketball court, serving as a reminder of the importance of perseverance, community, and the simple joy of sharing a good meal. Plump's Last Shot is more than just a sports bar; it's a celebration of Indiana's rich cultural heritage, a place where sports fans and food enthusiasts alike can experience the spirit of 'Hoosiers' in every bite.