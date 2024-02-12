Honoring Memphis-Area Girls High School Athletes: Vote for the Athlete of the Week

In the realm of high school sports, it's time to honor the standout performers of the week. The Campbell Clinic Girls High School Athlete of the Week poll is now open for voting, showcasing ten exceptional athletes from various Memphis-area schools. But remember, you can only cast your vote once per hour.

Meet the Candidates

Anna Lee Avery, a powerhouse from East High School, has been making waves on the court with her impressive skills. Anniya Bailey of White Station High School is another formidable contender, demonstrating her prowess in every game.

Hailing from Germantown High School, Maria Bair has consistently delivered outstanding performances. Niya Evans, representing Cordova High School, is yet another name to watch out for, with her remarkable talent and dedication.

From Central High School, Nailah Herrera is a force to be reckoned with, while Carrington Jones of Kirby High School continues to impress with her exceptional athletic abilities.

Don't forget about Jayla Jones from Overton High School, who has been putting up a strong fight in every match. Hilary Shikuku of Whitehaven High School is another athlete whose determination and skill have caught the attention of many.

Lastly, Asya Woods of Southwind High School and Aubrey Young of Melrose High School round out the list of nominees, both demonstrating exceptional skills and leadership on their respective teams.

Notable Performances

These young athletes have showcased their talents in recent games, with several notable performances. Anna Lee Avery led her team to victory with an impressive scoring streak, while Anniya Bailey put up a strong fight despite her team's defeat.

Maria Bair's leadership skills were on full display as she guided her team through a tough match, and Niya Evans' scoring abilities have been a game-changer for Cordova High School.

Nailah Herrera's defensive strategies have proven crucial for Central High School, and Carrington Jones' agility and speed have made her a standout player at Kirby High School.

Jayla Jones' determination has inspired her Overton High School teammates, and Hilary Shikuku's consistent performances have helped Whitehaven High School secure important wins.

Asya Woods has been a reliable scorer for Southwind High School, and Aubrey Young's all-around skills have contributed significantly to Melrose High School's success.

Moving Forward

As fans prepare to cast their votes, it's important to remember the significance of this recognition. These young athletes are not just competing in high school sports; they're also learning valuable lessons in teamwork, leadership, and perseverance.

With the MSCIAA City Championships and the TSSAA basketball district tournament schedule for 2024 Memphis area playoffs fast approaching, these athletes will continue to push themselves to the limit, striving for excellence in every game.

So, let's celebrate their achievements by participating in the Campbell Clinic Girls High School Athlete of the Week poll. Your vote could make a difference in recognizing the hard work and dedication of these remarkable athletes.