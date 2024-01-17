Honma Golf Unveils Luxury BERES 09 Collection: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

Renowned for its high-quality performance golf equipment, Honma Golf announces the introduction of its new luxury BERES 09 collection. The collection, a blend of traditional Japanese artistry and innovation, includes woods, irons, and hybrids. With its distinctive gold and silver design, the BERES 09 series symbolizes Honma's balance between tradition and modern technology.

The Exquisite BERES 09 Collection

The BERES 09 collection, starting at $900 for drivers, incorporates a new center of gravity (CG) design and clubhead construction for improved distance. A lightweight carbon material on the toe side of the sole adds a draw bias, while additional weight on the heel side aims to enhance performance.

The fairway woods and hybrids, starting at $400, include a tungsten nickel weight near the back heel to increase impact efficiency and achieve a positive CG angle. They also feature a new face and crown design with varying thicknesses to expand the repulsion area, leading to increased ball speed and a controlled draw.

A New Era for Golf Irons

The irons, starting at $3,150 for a set, stand out with a face design that features uneven semicircles and an L cup face. This design results in better distance and forgiveness, as well as a soft feel and satisfying sound upon impact. The irons also boast a new groove pattern structure, providing improved repulsion performance and consistency, regardless of the hitting point's variation.

Honma Golf: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Founded in 1959, Honma Golf, a well-established golf manufacturer from Yokohama, Japan, combines the latest technology with traditional craftsmanship. This unique blend results in the delivery of premium golf clubs to players around the world. The BERES 09 collection continues the traditional BERES 2- to 5-Star grading system, with enhancements in shaft technology as the grades increase. With this line, Honma Golf reaffirms its commitment to innovation and quality, offering golfers an unmatched experience on the course.