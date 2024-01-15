en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

Hong Kong’s Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton’s Stellar Performance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
Hong Kong’s Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton’s Stellar Performance

With the weight of 55 years bearing down on them, Hong Kong’s national football team made their much-anticipated return to the Asian Cup, squaring off against the United Arab Emirates. The match, however, concluded in a 3-1 defeat for Hong Kong, with their sole goal courtesy of Philip Chan, set up by their standout forward, Everton.

Everton: From Brazil to Hong Kong’s Shining Star

At 32, Everton, a naturalized player from Brazil, has been a beacon of hope for Hong Kong, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament. Despite the initial setback, the team’s chances to advance remain alive, thanks largely to Everton’s sterling form. Since his international debut, the forward has been on a scoring spree, netting five goals in his first six games.

Everton’s journey to becoming Hong Kong’s most promising football star began at the age of 24 when he moved from Brazil to Hong Kong. Recognizing the fierce competition in Brazil’s football scene, he switched continents and has since honed his craft in Hong Kong. Currently, he leads the charge for Lee Man, the Premier League’s top club, outpacing opponents with his speed and overpowering them with his strength. His playing style, reminiscent of football greats like Arjen Robben and Mohamed Salah, has made him a standout figure in the team.

Embracing the Diaspora: Hong Kong’s Recipe for Success

Everton is not an anomaly in the Hong Kong team. The city’s squad has often featured foreign players, including those who have gained international success through naturalization or as part of the diaspora. The current team features three other Brazil-born players, indicating Hong Kong’s willingness to embrace talent, irrespective of origin.

Hong Kong’s Morale-Boosting Victory

Despite facing formidable opponents in the group stages, including Iran and Palestine, Hong Kong did manage a 2-1 victory over China in a friendly match prior to the tournament. This victory, their first over China in 29 years, served as a significant morale booster for the team. Everton, speaking about the victory, underscored the team’s progress and the importance of the competition in representing Hong Kong on the international stage.

0
Brazil HongKong Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Brazil

See more
14 mins ago
Brazil's Gol Airline Contemplates Bankruptcy Amidst High Debt
As Brazil grapples with a challenging economic landscape marked by a 4.62% year-on-year increase in consumer prices, its airline industry also finds itself in turbulent skies. Gol, one of Brazil’s leading airlines, is reportedly considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States amidst a daunting high-debt situation. Battling High Debt As reported by
Brazil's Gol Airline Contemplates Bankruptcy Amidst High Debt
Brazil Grapples with Devastation as Torrential Rains Unleash Havoc
1 hour ago
Brazil Grapples with Devastation as Torrential Rains Unleash Havoc
Nexusguard Report: Surging Cyber Aggression in H1 2022
5 hours ago
Nexusguard Report: Surging Cyber Aggression in H1 2022
The Brumadinho Disaster's Lingering Influence on the Iron Ore Market
35 mins ago
The Brumadinho Disaster's Lingering Influence on the Iron Ore Market
Embraer's Ipanema Aircraft Set for Record Deliveries in 2024
1 hour ago
Embraer's Ipanema Aircraft Set for Record Deliveries in 2024
Birdon to Supply Bridge Erection Boats to Brazilian Army
1 hour ago
Birdon to Supply Bridge Erection Boats to Brazilian Army
Latest Headlines
World News
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
1 min
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
2 mins
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
2 mins
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
3 mins
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
3 mins
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
3 mins
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second
3 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
3 mins
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
3 mins
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
5 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
10 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
33 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app