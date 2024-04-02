Hong Kong Sevens 2023: Historic Sell-Out with Massive International Fan Return

The Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2023 has achieved a significant milestone, selling out for the first time since the pandemic, with organizers confirming over 39,500 tickets sold. This year's tournament, marked by a strong resurgence of international fans, particularly from the UK, Australia, and Fiji, is set to be the final event hosted at the iconic Hong Kong Stadium before moving to the new Kai Tak Sports Park.

Unprecedented International Interest

After a notable dip in international attendance during the pandemic years, the Hong Kong Sevens has witnessed a remarkable turnaround with overseas ticket sales soaring to over 40% of the total capacity. This resurgence underscores the global rugby community's eagerness to return to one of the sport's most celebrated tournaments. The contrast is stark compared to 2022, when international fans accounted for a mere 3% of attendees, a figure that partially recovered to 23% in 2023.

A Fond Farewell to Hong Kong Stadium

The 2023 edition of the Hong Kong Sevens not only represents a full recovery post-pandemic but also serves as a sentimental adieu to the Hong Kong Stadium. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and the legendary South Stand, the stadium has been the heart of the Sevens' spirit. Next year's move to the Kai Tak Sports Park, with a larger 50,000-seat venue, promises new beginnings and the evolution of the Sevens experience.

Looking Ahead: New Leadership and Venue

As the tournament embraces change, so does its leadership. James Farndon is set to take over as the new CEO of Hong Kong China Rugby, succeeding Robbie McRobbie. This transition comes at a pivotal moment, with the impending move to Kai Tak Sports Park and the ongoing mission to grow rugby's reach in Hong Kong and beyond. Farndon's extensive background in sports strategy and performance positions him well to steer the Hong Kong Sevens into its next chapter.

As the Hong Kong Sevens 2023 gears up for an unforgettable weekend, the focus is not just on the sport but also on the broader implications for Hong Kong's status as a premier event destination. This year's sell-out, powered by the return of international fans, signals a strong recovery and a bright future for one of rugby's most iconic tournaments.