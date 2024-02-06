Honeywell Partners with Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena to Boost Sustainability

In a significant stride towards environmental sustainability, Honeywell has cemented a multi-year alliance with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. The partnership will primarily focus on enhancing the venue's sustainability and energy efficiency, a crucial aspect in today's world grappling with climate change and dwindling resources. As the Official Sustainable Building Technology Partner, Honeywell's prime task is to upgrade the arena's building operations systems.

Honeywell's High-tech Upgrades

Among the key upgradations, Honeywell will implement a new building management system featuring Honeywell Forge software solutions. This state-of-the-art software harnesses the power of machine learning to monitor energy use and autonomously adjust the HVAC system. The result? A significant improvement in energy efficiency, marking a significant advancement in sustainability efforts, and superior regulation of indoor air quality.

Optimizing Fan and Player Experience

But the upgrades aren't just about energy efficiency and sustainability. They're also about optimizing playing conditions and enhancing the overall experience for fans and guests. To this end, Honeywell will install secondary filtration in player locker rooms and fan clubs. Additionally, specialized sensors will be deployed to monitor air quality, ensuring a safe and healthy environment for everyone in the arena.

Community Engagement for a Sustainable Future

Furthering its commitment to the community, the partnership also includes an initiative to promote STEM and Sustainability Education in metro Atlanta schools. This initiative underscores Honeywell's dedication to fostering a future generation that is educated and conscious about sustainability and the environment. Through these efforts, Honeywell not only promotes automation and the energy transition but also helps State Farm Arena manage the experiences of approximately two million annual visitors and reduce environmental impact.