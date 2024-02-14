Homecoming Showdown: Manhattan High School Basketball Teams Face Emporia

Homecoming Night: Manhattan High School Basketball Teams Face Off Against Emporia

This past Tuesday, the Manhattan High School basketball teams took on Emporia during homecoming, seeking revenge for earlier losses. The girls' team narrowly missed a victory with a score of 44-43 in favor of Emporia, while the boys led throughout the game and secured a 47-36 win.

A Night of Thrilling Competition

The evening began with the 9th boys' basketball team facing off against Emporia at 6 PM. Despite their young age, these athletes showcased impressive skills and determination on the court. Following their game, the JV and Varsity girls' basketball teams played Emporia at 4:30 PM. The girls put up a fierce fight, coming close to upsetting the fourth-ranked 5A team. Ultimately, they fell short by just one point.

Next, the JV and Varsity boys' basketball teams took center stage, also playing Emporia at 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM respectively. The boys dominated the game from the start, maintaining control and securing a decisive victory.

Boys' Team Secures Victory with Strong Performance

In the boys' matchup, Manhattan led wire to wire, quickly jumping out to a 7-0 lead. Emporia struggled with turnovers and shooting, while Manhattan's Harrison Trelc made an impressive debut as a starter, scoring nine points.

Emporia's Cooper Rech was the top scorer of the night with 11 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome Manhattan's strong performance. The boys' record now stands at 11-7 overall and 5-3 in league play.

Girls' Team Comes Close in Nail-Biter

The girls' team fought hard against Emporia, coming within one point of securing a victory. Despite their loss, their record remains respectable at 10-8 overall and 4-4 in the Centennial League.

With both teams displaying incredible skill and determination, this homecoming game will undoubtedly be remembered as a night of intense competition and thrilling moments.

As the dust settles on this exhilarating event, the Manhattan High School basketball teams look forward to their next challenge: a matchup against Washburn Rural on Friday night. Pregame coverage will begin at 5:45 PM on KMAN.

