Australia

Holymanz Triumphs in Coastal Classic, Eyes Karaka Million Meet

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
Holymanz Triumphs in Coastal Classic, Eyes Karaka Million Meet

In a captivating turn of events, the horse Holymanz, trained by the reputable duo Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, clinched a victory in the $300,000 Coastal Classic at Geelong. This triumph marks a significant rebound from a previous unsuccessful attempt to complete a 2025m race at Cranbourne last November. The gelding gained from a significant weight reduction of 6.5kg, paving the way for his victory.

Heading to New Zealand

With this win under his belt, Holymanz is now potentially on his way to New Zealand for the $NZ1m contest for four-year-olds at the Karaka Million meeting. This plan aligns with the intentions of his owners, Brendon and Jo Lindsay. The road to New Zealand could also lead to the All-Star Mile at Caulfield in March, provided Holymanz secures a win in New Zealand.

Previous Achievements and Setbacks

Despite facing a setback in the Group 1 Australian Guineas where he fell, Holymanz had previously showcased his Group ability by placing third in the Group 3 CS Hayes Stakes. He managed to recover from the fall and went on to win at Flemington during the Melbourne Cup Carnival and now at Geelong.

Strategic Ride to Victory

Jockey Michael Dee played a major role in Holymanz’s victory, delivering a strategic ride ensuring a perfect run with a minimum weight of 53kg. This strategy greatly contributed to the horse’s dominant performance. Holymanz was the favorite in the Coastal Classic, starting at $3.20 odds. The Mike Moroney-trained Bermadez finished second, with Don’t Doubt Dory, priced at $71, coming in third after a previous underwhelming performance at Caulfield.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

