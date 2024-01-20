Holy Cross Triumphs Over Loyola (MD) in Tightly Contested Basketball Game

In an electrifying display of college basketball, Holy Cross triumphed over Loyola (MD) in a tightly contested match, the final score resting at 86-78. The game was a fierce tussle between two well-matched teams, with both sides showcasing considerable prowess on the court.

Key Players Shine

Will Batchelder, of Holy Cross, emerged as a significant force, netting a substantial 18 points for the Crusaders. He was ably supported by Caleb Kenney who added 17 points to the tally. Montgomery and Octave weren't far behind, contributing a commendable 14 points each. On the other side, Loyola (MD) witnessed a stellar performance from Deon Perry, who not only led his team with an impressive 26 points but also assisted four times. Alonso Faure, another key player for Loyola (MD), delivered a powerful performance by adding 16 points and securing 11 rebounds.

A Nail-Biting Affair

The game was evenly poised at halftime, with both teams locked at a score of 34-34. However, Holy Cross managed to take an all-important lead in the second half, eventually securing their victory. The match saw both teams flourish from the 3-point line, with Loyola (MD) successfully making 10 out of 21 attempts, and Holy Cross also netting 10, albeit out of 19 attempts.

Statistical Insights

Loyola (MD) had a more favorable day in terms of rebounds, gathering 30 compared to Holy Cross's 19. Of these, Faure alone managed to secure 11. Loyola (MD) also outperformed in the assists department, generating 17 assists in total, in contrast to Holy Cross's 12. Perry was the leading contributor to this tally from Loyola (MD), with 4 assists. When it came to fouls, both teams maintained a close count, with Loyola (MD) accumulating 18 and Holy Cross 17. The game, held in a venue with a capacity of 3,600, drew in an audience of 846, marking the significance and interest surrounding this encounter.