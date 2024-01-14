Holy Cross Triumphs Over Lehigh in Breathtaking College Basketball Match

In a riveting display of collegiate basketball prowess, Holy Cross clinched a victory over Lehigh with a final score of 69-66. Both teams put forth strong performances, making this an intensely contested match. The game, echoing with the thunder of athletic rivalry, was a testament to the discipline and focus of both teams.

Crusaders’ Clutch Performance

Holy Cross exhibited a commendable performance, securing the win despite a fierce battle from Lehigh. The team’s statistics underscore the closely contested nature of the game, with Holy Cross making 41% of their field goals and 70% of their free throws. Their precision on the court was also evident in their three-point shooting, as they successfully made 5 out of 15 attempts, translating to a 33.3% success rate.

Caleb Kenney was instrumental in the Crusaders’ victory, scoring 13 points along with 3 blocked shots and contributing to the team’s 8 turnovers. Joe Nugent, another standout player, added 9 points, including 3 successful three-point shots, and led the team with 2 steals.

Lehigh’s Valiant Effort

Lehigh, although falling short in the end, showcased a strong presence on the court. The team made 35% of their field goals and 60% of their free throws. They attempted more three-point shots than Holy Cross, making 9 out of 28, which gave them a 32.1% success rate.

Parolin was a key player for Lehigh, scoring 15 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Whitlock matched Parolin’s 15 points and made 3 out of 5 three-point attempts. Sinclair also played a pivotal role, with 12 points, 2 steals, and contributing to Lehigh’s 10 turnovers.

A Game for the Books

As the game unfolded, a crowd of 728 watched closely, filling just over a tenth of the venue’s 6,000 capacity. With no technical fouls and minimal turnovers, the game reflected a disciplined approach that is a cornerstone of the sport. In the end, Holy Cross emerged victorious, a testament to their resilience and strategic execution on the court.