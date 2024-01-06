Holy Cross Crusaders Set to Host Army Black Knights in Women’s NCAA Basketball

Mark your calendars, basketball enthusiasts! Today, January 6, 2024, the Holy Cross Crusaders, boasting a proud 7-5 record, are all set to host the Army Black Knights, currently standing at a 3-8 record, in an electrifying women’s NCAA basketball game. The action unfolds at the Hart Recreation Center, with tip-off scheduled for 2:00 PM ET. Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled showdown live on ESPN+.

Recent Performances

Coming off a triumphant win against Bucknell with a scoreline of 69-54, the Crusaders are in high spirits. The dynamic duo of Bronagh Power-Cassidy and Janelle Allen played pivotal roles in the victory and are expected to be key contributors in the upcoming match. On the contrary, the Army Black Knights are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 68-42 defeat to Lafayette. Despite the loss, the performances of Kya Smith and Camryn Tade were notable, and they are anticipated to lead the team’s charge this afternoon.

Looking at the Betting Trends

The betting trends provide an interesting perspective. The Holy Cross Crusaders have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season. In contrast, the Army Black Knights have struggled to cover the spread, managing only once in seven attempts. This adds an intriguing layer of anticipation for the bettors who are following this clash closely.

Key Players to Watch

Key players for the Holy Cross Crusaders include the formidable Power-Cassidy, the versatile Lindsay Berger, the determined Simone Foreman, the agile Allen, and sharpshooter Kaitlyn Flanagan. For the Army Black Knights, their hopes rest on the shoulders of the tenacious Smith, the dynamic Trinity Hardy, the skilful Fiona Hastick, the reliable Reese Ericson, and the swift Lauren Lithgow.

Fans can sign up for Fubo to catch women's NCAA basketball games throughout the season. Those interested in betting can find the latest odds and place bets with BetMGM, adding another level of excitement to the game. Let the basketball fever begin!