Education

Holmwood Technical Dominates ISSA Schoolgirl Netball with Historic 12th All-Island Title

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Holmwood Technical Dominates ISSA Schoolgirl Netball with Historic 12th All-Island Title

It was a year of historic victories and unexpected upsets in the ISSA Schoolgirl Netball competition. At its heart was the Holmwood Technical High School’s senior netball team, which cemented its place in history as the most successful schoolgirl netball team ever.

Holmwood’s Unprecedented Success

Under the leadership of coach Carline Graham-Powell, Holmwood Technical High School’s senior netball team secured an unprecedented 14th rural title with a resounding victory over Glenmuir High School. But the crowning achievement came in the All-Island final. Battling against St Catherine High School, the formidable urban final winner, Holmwood emerged triumphant, marking their 12th all-island title.

(Read Also: Scores Unveiled: Recent High School Basketball Games Across the US)

A Twist in the Junior Division

However, the competition was not without its surprises. Despite the stellar performance of the senior team, Holmwood’s junior team, the defending rural and all-island champions, fell to Manchester High. In a dramatic turn of events, The Queen’s School’s junior team, steered by coach Marvette Anderson, outperformed their rivals to clinch their seventh ISSA All-Island title. Their journey to victory included a surprising defeat of Manchester High and a comfortable win against Wolmer’s Girls for the urban title.

(Read Also: Thrills and Skills: Recent High School Girls’ Basketball Games Roundup)

The Season of Comebacks and Continuations

Meanwhile, in the Intercollegiate netball final, the Mico University senior team, under the guidance of coach Connie Francis, seized their seventh title in eight years. Their rivals, G.C. Foster College, were left in their wake. In the Business House netball competition, which resumed full activity in 2023 after a pandemic-induced hiatus, the National Housing Trust team retained their title. Led by Nicole Dixon-Rochester and comprising former national players, the team secured a narrow victory against Scotiabank.

As the dust settles on the 2023 ISSA Schoolgirl Netball competition, the tale of Holmwood Technical High School’s historic victory will be remembered. Their success serves as a testament to the power of teamwork, dedication, and exceptional leadership. But as the other teams have shown, the future of schoolgirl netball holds promise for many more gripping contests and surprise victories.

0
Education Jamaica Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

