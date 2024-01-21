Hollywood Athletics Club Honors Matthews Leeto and Irvette van Zyl as Athletes of the Year

With the spotlight on the bustling city of Johannesburg, the stage was set for Hollywood Athletics Club's first-ever awards ceremony. Amidst the glittering elite of South Africa's athletic scene, runners Matthews Leeto and Irvette van Zyl emerged as the male and female athletes of the year, respectively.

Matthews Leeto: A Rising Star

Matthews Leeto, a name now synonymous with exceptional talent and determination, had a standout year on the domestic athletics scene. His stellar performances not only earned him the prestigious title but also the respect and admiration of many. In response to his win, Leeto expressed his deep sense of gratitude for the recognition. He further conveyed that the honor filled him with an invigorating confidence for the upcoming season, fuelling his ambition to scale even greater heights.

Irvette van Zyl: The Comeback Queen

On the other hand, Irvette van Zyl, the powerhouse athlete, was acknowledged for her remarkable comeback to the road. She not only made a triumphant return but also clinched victory at the iconic Soweto Marathon. Her resounding success mirrored her indomitable spirit and tenacity, cementing her status as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes.

Looking Ahead: The Challenge for Excellence

George Sithole, the club spokesperson, expressed satisfaction with the performances of elite runners in the past season. Yet, in the spirit of the sport, he challenged them to surpass their own benchmarks in the forthcoming season. He emphasized that these awards were not just about celebrating the athletes’ achievements but also served as a catalyst to encourage them to continue their pursuit of excellence in athletics.