Holger Rune’s Strategy: Nutrition Fuels Performance, Even in the Face of Setbacks

Anyone watching the meteoric rise of tennis pro Holger Rune might be surprised to learn of his self-proclaimed lazy nature. Far from the stereotypes of relentless preparation and meticulous dieting, Rune embraces a laidback approach, conserving his energy for when it counts—on the court. But while his attitude may be casual, his commitment to nutrition is anything but.

Powering Performance Through Nutrition

Behind Rune's remarkable endurance and agility is a carefully crafted nutrition plan. A pivotal shift came when he addressed an earlier deficiency in his sugar and salt intake, a change that Rune credits for significantly improving his stamina and preventing cramps. And while the tennis star admits a weakness for pepperoni pizza and ice cream, he's become increasingly aware of his nutritional needs, allowing him to make more conscious dietary decisions.

The Open Sud de France Setback

In the recent Open Sud de France in Montpellier, Rune faced a major setback. In the semifinal match against Borna Coric, an arm injury forced him to withdraw, cutting short a game that had the crowd on edge. The abrupt conclusion drew boos from the spectators, a harsh response to an athlete visibly struggling with pain.

Undeterred and Focused on Recovery

Despite the setback, Rune remains undeterred. While the injury has impacted his play, he continues to emphasize the importance of maintaining proper nutrition and energy levels. For Rune, the incident in Montpellier only underscored the significance of his nutritional strategy. As he navigates the path to recovery, his focus remains on staying healthy, conserving energy, and delivering the best possible performance on the court.