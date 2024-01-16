Hoka Unveils Arahi 7 Running Shoe with Enhanced Stability Features

Hoka has unveiled its latest model, the Arahi 7 running shoe, a lighter and improved version of the popular Arahi 6. Boasting enhanced stability features, the Arahi 7 is designed to deliver a smooth, stable, and supportive ride, marking a new era in running footwear.

Making Strides in Stability

The Arahi 7 is not your average stability shoe. It retains the patented J-Frame technology, offering streamlined support for overpronation, a common condition among runners. The J-Frame technology coupled with the metarocker midsole geometry contributes to the shoe's ability to provide stability without the added weight often associated with such features.

Improved Fit and Design

In a bid to improve midfoot lockdown, the Arahi 7 also features a zonally engineered, flat knit upper. This design enhancement aims to provide a snug fit, crucial for runners seeking efficiency and comfort. The Arahi 7 also introduces a plusher tongue and a stretchy dual gusset beneath the lace line, specifically designed to prevent tongue migration, further improving the shoe's overall fit.

Colorways, Pricing, and Availability

Priced at $145, the Arahi 7 is available in both men's and women's variants. Seven color options cater to personal style preferences, including an exclusive orange/pink variant for women's shoes. Catering to different foot widths, both men's and women's styles are offered in wide sizes. Plus, customers within the US can benefit from free shipping for orders over $50.