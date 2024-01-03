en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Hofstra Pride to Face Charleston Cougars in Pivotal College Basketball Matchup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Hofstra Pride to Face Charleston Cougars in Pivotal College Basketball Matchup

In a crucial college basketball showdown, the Hofstra Pride is prepared to go head-to-head against the Charleston (SC) Cougars. The Pride is eager to rebound from their recent defeat to St. John’s, a nail-biting contest that ended with an 84-79 score in favor of the Red Storm. Despite the setback, Hofstra’s performance showcased a glimmer of hope, with Tyler Thomas netting a remarkable 24 points.

Home Advantage for Hofstra

The Pride is set to leverage their impressive home record, standing at 3-1 for home games, as they gear up to host the Cougars at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex – Hofstra Arena. Hofstra also takes the lead in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in assists per game, averaging 16.5, with Jaquan Carlos making a significant contribution of 6.8 assists.

Charleston Cougars: A Formidable Adversary

The Charleston Cougars, with a 1-1 road record, are no pushovers. They maintain an average of 78.5 points per game, holding a 4.0 point scoring margin over their adversaries. The Cougars’ prowess extends to their 3-point shooting, managing an average of 9.7 3-pointers per game, a notch above Hofstra’s 8.5. In addition, the Cougars have been performing consistently, with a record of 8-2 over their last ten games.

Key Players to Watch

For the Hofstra Pride, all eyes will be on Tyler Thomas, who averages 22.2 points and 4.2 made 3-pointers per game, and Darlinstone Dubar, who has been averaging 18.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last ten games. Charleston’s prospects rest on the shoulders of CJ Fulton, who averages four assists, and Ben Burnham, who has been in excellent form with an average of 14.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in recent games.

The upcoming game stands as the opening conference play meeting of the season between the two teams. With Hofstra’s home advantage and Charleston’s consistent performance, it promises to be an enthralling encounter. The computer prediction points to a tight finish with a 77-74 win for Hofstra. However, the outcome hangs in the balance, with both teams prepared to give their all in this pivotal matchup.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

San Diego Toreros Set to Host Saint Mary's Gaels in a Showdown of Collegiate Basketball Giants

By Salman Khan

Stetson Hatters vs. North Florida Ospreys: An Intriguing Basketball Matchup

By Salman Khan

Winthrop Eagles Prepare to Defend Home Winning Streak Against Longwood Lancers

By Salman Khan

Puma Unleashes Velocity Nitro 3 Psychedelic Rush: A Technological Marvel in Running Shoes

By Salman Khan

Wenger Names Euro 2024 Favorites, Amid Germany's Coalition Troubles an ...
@Europe · 3 mins
Wenger Names Euro 2024 Favorites, Amid Germany's Coalition Troubles an ...
heart comment 0
Izocam Sailing Team: Riding the Waves of Success and Sustainability

By Salman Khan

Izocam Sailing Team: Riding the Waves of Success and Sustainability
Karolina Pliskova Triumphs over Naomi Osaka in Thrilling Brisbane International Match

By Salman Khan

Karolina Pliskova Triumphs over Naomi Osaka in Thrilling Brisbane International Match
The Making of a Chelsea Player: Alfie Gilchrist’s Premier League Debut

By Salman Khan

The Making of a Chelsea Player: Alfie Gilchrist's Premier League Debut
Stellenbosch FC in Contract Extension Talks with Fawaz Basadien

By Salman Khan

Stellenbosch FC in Contract Extension Talks with Fawaz Basadien
Latest Headlines
World News
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
21 seconds
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
Abdul Aleem Khan: A Pillar of Community Engagement in Lahore
28 seconds
Abdul Aleem Khan: A Pillar of Community Engagement in Lahore
Study Reveals Emotional and Behavioral Impacts of Different Alcoholic Beverages
1 min
Study Reveals Emotional and Behavioral Impacts of Different Alcoholic Beverages
San Diego Toreros Set to Host Saint Mary's Gaels in a Showdown of Collegiate Basketball Giants
1 min
San Diego Toreros Set to Host Saint Mary's Gaels in a Showdown of Collegiate Basketball Giants
Community Rallies to Support CRY Charity Following Tragic Death of Young Police Officer
1 min
Community Rallies to Support CRY Charity Following Tragic Death of Young Police Officer
Mickey Cottrell, Veteran Hollywood Publicist, Dies at 79
2 mins
Mickey Cottrell, Veteran Hollywood Publicist, Dies at 79
Boulder's Inaugural 'Meet Your Legislators' Event: A Forum for Civic Engagement
2 mins
Boulder's Inaugural 'Meet Your Legislators' Event: A Forum for Civic Engagement
Stetson Hatters vs. North Florida Ospreys: An Intriguing Basketball Matchup
2 mins
Stetson Hatters vs. North Florida Ospreys: An Intriguing Basketball Matchup
Beyond Barriers: Unseen Challenges of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
2 mins
Beyond Barriers: Unseen Challenges of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
51 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
55 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app