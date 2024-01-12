en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Hofstra Falls Narrowly to Northeastern in a Tightly Contested Basketball Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
Hofstra Falls Narrowly to Northeastern in a Tightly Contested Basketball Game

It was a night of intense competition and riveting performances as Hofstra University’s basketball team faced off against Northeastern in a closely contested college basketball game. Both teams entered the fray with their eyes set on victory; Hofstra with an 8-8 record and Northeastern holding a 6-10 record.

Score Distribution

The scoreboard lit up with Hofstra’s mixed scoring distribution. Thomas led the team with a remarkable 32 points, followed by Carlos with a significant contribution of 13 points. Dubar added his share to the tally with 10 points. But despite their earnest efforts, Hofstra found themselves trailing significantly at halftime, with Northeastern leading by 42-23.

Northeastern’s Victory

As the final whistle blew, Northeastern clinched a narrow victory with 71-68 on the board. Sakota stood out for Northeastern, adding 19 points to the team’s total. Pridgen, perfect from the field, contributed another 12 points.

Rebounds and Fouls

Northeastern demonstrated strong rebounding skills, securing a total of 32 rebounds, significantly outperforming Hofstra’s 19. Pridgen and Woods each secured 7 rebounds for Northeastern, contributing to their victory. The game kept its decorum with Hofstra committing 16 fouls and Northeastern slightly behind with 14.

The three-point shooting became a significant factor in the game, with Hofstra attempting 32 and successfully making 11, led by Thomas, who hit 6 out of 15. Northeastern, on the other hand, hit 6 out of 20, with Sakota leading their charge by making 3 out of 6.

It was a game where teamwork was evident on both sides. Hofstra recorded 12 assists while Northeastern edged ahead with 13. Despite the loss, Hofstra’s performance was commendable, and the narrow margin of victory suggests an intense competition between the two teams.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Ex-NBA Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Multiple Shoplifting Incidents
In a shocking turn of events, former NBA player Ryan Rollins, who has had stints with the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards, has been wrapped up in a series of shoplifting incidents at a Target store in Alexandria, Virginia. These alleged thefts, which spanned a two-month period from September to November, occurred while
Ex-NBA Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Multiple Shoplifting Incidents
Kailyn Bell Leads Ridley High to Victory in a Tale of Resilience
4 mins ago
Kailyn Bell Leads Ridley High to Victory in a Tale of Resilience
AFL Ignites Controversy by Omitting Player Weights from Publications
5 mins ago
AFL Ignites Controversy by Omitting Player Weights from Publications
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Victories Set Tone for Season
2 mins ago
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Victories Set Tone for Season
Northeastern Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Close Basketball Contest
2 mins ago
Northeastern Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Close Basketball Contest
William & Mary Triumphs Over Hampton in Collegiate Basketball Clash
2 mins ago
William & Mary Triumphs Over Hampton in Collegiate Basketball Clash
Latest Headlines
World News
Ex-NBA Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Multiple Shoplifting Incidents
2 mins
Ex-NBA Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Multiple Shoplifting Incidents
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Victories Set Tone for Season
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Victories Set Tone for Season
Northeastern Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Close Basketball Contest
2 mins
Northeastern Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Close Basketball Contest
William & Mary Triumphs Over Hampton in Collegiate Basketball Clash
2 mins
William & Mary Triumphs Over Hampton in Collegiate Basketball Clash
INEC Gears Up for Decisive Court-Ordered Elections: A Test of Integrity and Efficacy
2 mins
INEC Gears Up for Decisive Court-Ordered Elections: A Test of Integrity and Efficacy
Kailyn Bell Leads Ridley High to Victory in a Tale of Resilience
4 mins
Kailyn Bell Leads Ridley High to Victory in a Tale of Resilience
AFL Ignites Controversy by Omitting Player Weights from Publications
5 mins
AFL Ignites Controversy by Omitting Player Weights from Publications
Butte Central Maroons' Duo Keeley and Moodry Commit to Montana Tech
6 mins
Butte Central Maroons' Duo Keeley and Moodry Commit to Montana Tech
Alex de Minaur: Rising Star of Australian Tennis Enters World's Top 10
6 mins
Alex de Minaur: Rising Star of Australian Tennis Enters World's Top 10
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app