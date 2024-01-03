en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Hockey

Underpass Closure, Hockey Memorial Games, and Fire Safety Warnings: A Revere Round-Up

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
Underpass Closure, Hockey Memorial Games, and Fire Safety Warnings: A Revere Round-Up

In an announcement that will significantly impact daily commuters, the Sullivan Square Underpass, an arterial vein of the city, will be shuttered from January 2 to May 31. The closure, necessitated for crucial structural repairs, advises motorists to identify alternative routes to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the interim.

Honoring a Community Icon

Switching gears to the community, the East Coast Jr. Patriots, formerly known as the Everett Revere Youth Hockey League, are setting the stage to honor the late Joe DeSantis, a cornerstone of youth hockey, who succumbed to cancer. The Joe Desantis Youth Hockey Memorial Alumni Games, a testament to DeSantis’s indelible mark on the sport, are slated to occur at the FMC Ice Sports Cronin Rink in Revere on January 5.

The evening will commence with a scrimmage at 5:30 p.m., setting the tone for a series of alumni games. A fitting tribute to DeSantis’s unwavering commitment to the sport, the City of Revere will present a plaque to DeSantis’s family, immortalizing his contributions. Participants are urged to donate $50 to the Everett Revere Youth Hockey, reinforcing the spirit of community that DeSantis so fervently championed.

Christmas Tree Fire Hazards

In a separate development, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has issued a stark reminder of the lurking dangers of Christmas tree-related fires, which account for over one-third of home fires in January. The NFPA urges the public to promptly dispose of trees after the holiday season, particularly fresh trees that pose a heightened risk as they dry out.

The NFPA’s guidelines emphasize recycling trees through local programs, meticulous removal of decorations, and careful storage of electrical decorations to circumvent potential fire threats. Amplifying this message, the NFPA has partnered with the U.S. Fire Administration in the “Put a Freeze on Winter Fires” campaign, providing an information repository for winter fire safety.

0
Hockey Safety
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Hockey

See more
1 hour ago
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
The Edmonton Oilers’ captain, Connor McDavid, stands on the cusp of an extraordinary milestone in his NHL career – reaching 1,000 points. A remarkable testament to his unparalleled skills and consistent performance, McDavid’s impending achievement is causing a stir among fans and the hockey community. As he inches closer to this landmark, inevitable comparisons with
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
Brooke Hogan Secretly Ties the Knot with Steven Olesky: A Love Story Away from the Limelight
6 hours ago
Brooke Hogan Secretly Ties the Knot with Steven Olesky: A Love Story Away from the Limelight
Philadelphia Flyers: Rising to the Playoff Challenge - An In-depth Look
6 hours ago
Philadelphia Flyers: Rising to the Playoff Challenge - An In-depth Look
Vancouver Canucks Secure 6-3 Win over Ottawa Senators Amid Performance Concerns
2 hours ago
Vancouver Canucks Secure 6-3 Win over Ottawa Senators Amid Performance Concerns
Hockey and Lacrosse Games Heat Up Winter Sports Season
2 hours ago
Hockey and Lacrosse Games Heat Up Winter Sports Season
London Knights' Winning Streak Bolstered by Young Talent
4 hours ago
London Knights' Winning Streak Bolstered by Young Talent
Latest Headlines
World News
Axelum Resources Unveils San Isidro Polymedic General Hospital in Northern Mindanao
18 seconds
Axelum Resources Unveils San Isidro Polymedic General Hospital in Northern Mindanao
Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman Rodger Saffold Ahead of NFL Playoffs
27 seconds
Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman Rodger Saffold Ahead of NFL Playoffs
NFL Week 18: Playoff Spots on the Line as Season Nears End
45 seconds
NFL Week 18: Playoff Spots on the Line as Season Nears End
Mass Resignation Hits Kickapoo Police Force: New Officers Expected Soon
1 min
Mass Resignation Hits Kickapoo Police Force: New Officers Expected Soon
Melbourne Renegades' BBL Season in Jeopardy: Key Players Out, New Recruit In
2 mins
Melbourne Renegades' BBL Season in Jeopardy: Key Players Out, New Recruit In
Caesar Bacarella to Compete in 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series: A Strategic Move by Alpha Prime Racing
2 mins
Caesar Bacarella to Compete in 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series: A Strategic Move by Alpha Prime Racing
Boxing in 2024: Fury-Joshua Showdown and More High-stakes Matches on the Cards
3 mins
Boxing in 2024: Fury-Joshua Showdown and More High-stakes Matches on the Cards
Record-Breaking Catches of 2023: A Year of Angling Triumphs
3 mins
Record-Breaking Catches of 2023: A Year of Angling Triumphs
Shawn Mifsud: A Story of Resilience Amid Unimaginable Adversity
3 mins
Shawn Mifsud: A Story of Resilience Amid Unimaginable Adversity
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
38 mins
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2 hours
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
2 hours
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
2 hours
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
2 hours
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
2 hours
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
2 hours
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
2 hours
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app