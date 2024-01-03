Underpass Closure, Hockey Memorial Games, and Fire Safety Warnings: A Revere Round-Up

In an announcement that will significantly impact daily commuters, the Sullivan Square Underpass, an arterial vein of the city, will be shuttered from January 2 to May 31. The closure, necessitated for crucial structural repairs, advises motorists to identify alternative routes to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the interim.

Honoring a Community Icon

Switching gears to the community, the East Coast Jr. Patriots, formerly known as the Everett Revere Youth Hockey League, are setting the stage to honor the late Joe DeSantis, a cornerstone of youth hockey, who succumbed to cancer. The Joe Desantis Youth Hockey Memorial Alumni Games, a testament to DeSantis’s indelible mark on the sport, are slated to occur at the FMC Ice Sports Cronin Rink in Revere on January 5.

The evening will commence with a scrimmage at 5:30 p.m., setting the tone for a series of alumni games. A fitting tribute to DeSantis’s unwavering commitment to the sport, the City of Revere will present a plaque to DeSantis’s family, immortalizing his contributions. Participants are urged to donate $50 to the Everett Revere Youth Hockey, reinforcing the spirit of community that DeSantis so fervently championed.

Christmas Tree Fire Hazards

In a separate development, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has issued a stark reminder of the lurking dangers of Christmas tree-related fires, which account for over one-third of home fires in January. The NFPA urges the public to promptly dispose of trees after the holiday season, particularly fresh trees that pose a heightened risk as they dry out.

The NFPA’s guidelines emphasize recycling trees through local programs, meticulous removal of decorations, and careful storage of electrical decorations to circumvent potential fire threats. Amplifying this message, the NFPA has partnered with the U.S. Fire Administration in the “Put a Freeze on Winter Fires” campaign, providing an information repository for winter fire safety.