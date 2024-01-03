Tate McRae: A Pop Sensation’s Show of Support at Dartmouth Men’s Hockey Game

Canadian pop sensation Tate McRae was sighted at a Dartmouth Men’s hockey game, cheering on her brother Tucker in late December. McRae, a household name in the music industry since her debut single “One Day” hit YouTube in 2017, took time off her busy schedule to support her sibling on the ice, demonstrating a heartwarming display of family solidarity.

A Rising Star

McRae’s rise to stardom has been nothing short of meteoric. Her breakthrough came in April 2020 with the release of “You Broke Me First,” a song that resonated with listeners worldwide and propelled her to the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track’s success marked a significant milestone in her career, establishing her as a formidable talent in the global pop scene.

McRae on Saturday Night Live

Adding to her impressive list of achievements, McRae graced the stage as a musical guest on the iconic television show “Saturday Night Live” in November. Her performance on the famed platform further solidified her rising fame, showcasing her exceptional vocal prowess to a broader audience.

Engaging with the Community

While the news about McRae's appearance at the hockey game captured the attention of fans and media alike, the story also serves as an invitation for readers to share their own experiences of life in New Hampshire.