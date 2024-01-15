Justin Bieber’s Drew House Designs Unique Jerseys for NHL All-Star Weekend

Pop music sensation Justin Bieber sets the rink on fire, extending his passion for hockey into a novel collaboration with his Drew House fashion brand. Partnering with the National Hockey League (NHL) and Adidas, Bieber has designed unique jerseys for the impending All-Star Weekend in February 2024. The collection, marking a fusion of streetwear and NHL All-Star Game tradition, comprises four jerseys, each symbolizing a competing team, and adorned with vibrant colors.

A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Distinguished by a stylized Drew House doodle replacing the traditional NHL logo, these jerseys sport a remarkable 22-inch emblem spanning their entire width. Each jersey is also embellished with a team shoulder patch, a homage to the tradition of each NHL team. This collaboration, hailed by the NHL as a blend of streetwear and NHL All-Star Game tradition, aims to appeal to the youth while honoring the legacy of NHL teams.

Bieber’s Hockey Connection

Not new to the NHL, Bieber’s previous association with the league includes a reversible alternate jersey for the Toronto Maple Leafs, his preferred team. This affinity for hockey extends beyond professional ventures, with Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, often seen attending Maple Leafs’ games. This personal connection to the sport lends authenticity and passion to this collaboration.

Drew House’s Ethos Brought to Life

The All-Star jerseys effectively embody Drew House’s ethos of joy and community. Publicly expressing their excitement for the collaboration, the Bieber couple’s enthusiasm resonates with the spirit of these jerseys. As the All-Star Weekend approaches, fans eagerly await the showcase of these jerseys, reflecting a harmonious blend of Bieber’s love for hockey, Drew House’s unique fashion statement, and the NHL’s storied tradition.