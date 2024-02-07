Hockey Star John Tavares Challenges CRA Over Tax on Signing Bonus

Professional hockey player John Tavares is embroiled in a tax dispute with the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA). The bone of contention is an alleged $8 million owed in taxes and interest. The controversy pivots around the $15.3-million signing bonus Tavares received when he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018. The dispute has escalated to an appeal in the Tax Court of Canada, where Tavares and his legal team are battling the CRA's reassessment of his 2018 tax return.

Taxing the Signing Bonus

The crux of the issue concerns the taxation rate of the signing bonus. Tavares' team argues the bonus should have been taxed at a 15% rate, as specified by a Canada-U.S. tax treaty for "inducements" like signing bonuses. The CRA, however, applied a higher rate. The agency also alleges that Tavares' reported income was $17.8 million less than it should have been, leading to an additional $6.8 million in taxes and $1.2 million in interest.

Implications for the Sports Industry

The outcome of this legal battle could have far-reaching effects. If Tavares wins his appeal, it may change the way signing bonuses are taxed for athletes in similar situations. This case echoes a previous legal dispute between the CRA and baseball player Jose Bautista, hinting at a potential deterrent for players to sign with Canadian teams. The decision could also impact Tavares's decision to re-sign with the Leafs when his current contract ends.

Impact on Tavares' Future

The CRA's reassessment potentially jeopardizes Tavares's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs. If the court sides with the CRA, it could impact Tavares' decision to re-sign with his hometown team. Moreover, the case's outcome could sway other big-name players' decisions about signing with Canadian teams, affecting the composition of the country's professional sports franchises.