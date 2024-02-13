Hockey Star Jack Quinn: A Finalist for College Hockey's Most Prestigious Humanitarian Award

In the world of hockey, it's not just about scoring goals or making saves. For Jack Quinn, a senior forward for the Long Island University men's hockey team, it's about making a difference off the ice as well. That's why he's been named one of five finalists for the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award.

A Finalist for College Hockey's Most Prestigious Award

The Hockey Humanitarian Award is given annually to college hockey's "finest citizen" for leadership in community service. Quinn is the embodiment of that ideal, having dedicated countless hours to various charitable causes while maintaining his status as a top player on the LIU hockey team.

A True Leader On and Off the Ice

Quinn's philanthropic efforts are nothing short of inspiring. He has led on-ice events with youth hockey organizations, participated in charity events, and volunteered for a variety of causes. Some of his notable contributions include coaching youth hockey clinics, working with military veterans, and participating in inner-city youth programs.

But that's not all. Quinn has also volunteered for hunger-relief organizations, helped find homes for rescued animals, and even organized a toy drive for children in need during the holiday season.

A Well-Deserved Honor

It's no wonder that Quinn has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to the community. As one of five finalists for the Hockey Humanitarian Award, he is in good company with other college hockey players who have made a positive impact off the ice.

The recipient of the award will be revealed in a ceremony on April 12 at the NCAA Men's Frozen Four weekend in Saint Paul, Minn. Regardless of the outcome, Quinn's dedication to making a difference in the lives of others is a testament to his character and will undoubtedly continue to inspire those around him.

As we look to the future, it's clear that the world of college hockey is in good hands with players like Jack Quinn leading the way. His commitment to community service and leadership on and off the ice is a shining example of what it means to be a true hockey humanitarian.

